Check out these homes for sale in Ann Arbor now

(Ann Arbor, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ann Arbor will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

633 Maple Oak Court, Saline, 48176 2 Beds 4 Baths | $345,000 | Condominium | 1,474 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Call Debbie Leutheuser @ 734 323-7067 debbieleutheuser@howardhanna.com Immediate Occupancy! Almost brand new , this 2-story end unit condo has all the extras; custom window blinds, all brand new appliances, kitchen features popular white bay cabinets, granite counter tops. 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Professionally finished lower level, with nice family room or great work out area, plus plenty of built-in storage areas. Completely landscaped. Complete with deck. Walk to Library, Schools, or uptown Saline farmers market.

For open house information, contact Debra A Leutheuser, Howard Hanna at 734-761-6600

973 Country Creek Drive, Saline, 48176 5 Beds 5 Baths | $409,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,315 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Amazing location, fantastic condition, and full of potential - don't miss this Country Creek Estates home! Current owner invested in replacing the roof, siding, and flooring recently, so you just have to move in and enjoy. There's room for everyone with two en suite bedrooms and a LL apartment-style living space with full kitchen and second laundry. A huge formal LR with newer carpet flows into the updated kitchen with sleek granite counters and SS appliances. Ideal for entertaining, the kitchen is open to the dining area and family room with gas fireplace. You can also access the massive deck with plenty of space for grilling and gathering. Upstairs, the unique master suite has built-in display nooks, skylights, and full bathroom with spa tub and separate shower. A second en suite with vaulted ceiling has a WIC and its own full bath. Two more bright bedrooms share a 3rd full bath upstairs. The finished walkout LL is the perfect nanny, in-law, or guest suite with full kitchen, living and rec space, and secluded bedroom with full bath and laundry. Soak in the hot tub after a long day or relax on the deck surrounded by nature. Award-winning Saline schools, lower Pittsfield Twp taxes, and a quick commute to AA, Saline, or Ypsilanti!

For open house information, contact Alex Milshteyn, Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel at 734-930-0200

203 N 7Th Street, Ann Arbor, 48103 3 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,302 Square Feet | Built in 1913

New, new, new. A+ location, the Mason’s house, a smartly laid out 1400 sq ft that feels bigger, and actually is bigger if considering an additional well lit, heated 300+ sq ft elevated daylight basement. There is a unique history behind this almost 120 year old masonry structure that was built to last. With three bedrooms and a full bathroom up, large open living space on the main floor along with another bathroom, large kitchen, dining room, mudroom and foyer all your living needs are met. Situated with an oversized yard at a prime corner at the confluence of the Old West Side, Waterhill and Wildwood neighborhoods, this home is right across the street from expansive West Park and its many attractions. Now the new… new heating system, central air, water heater, kitchen appliances and remodeled baths- faucets and even new toilets. Tons of indoor storage Downtown is literally a walk through the park.

For open house information, contact Justin Tibble, Reozom Real Estate Services at 810-987-1100

10261 Belle Meadow, Saline, 48176 4 Beds 4 Baths | $571,594 | Single Family Residence | 3,050 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under construction. Pictures are a similar Savannah home. The Savannah is a 3050 sqft elegant home in Saline Valley Farms. .66 acre walk out lakefront lot in a country setting while still close to all the amenities of Saline & Ann Arbor. The Savannah offers an excellent floor plan with a huge two story great room, formal dining room, Study, powder room, Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, island with seating, a pantry and butler pantry. 1st floor laundry room. Large 1st master suite. A large walk-through spa master shower & jetted tub. Two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom, while the 4th bedroom has its own full bath. Ceramic tile floors in all baths. Hardwood floors in the kitchen, nook, and entry. 2 story stone direct vent gas fireplace, Extra deep basement. 3 car side entry garage. Nelson's energy seal during construction for a high energy efficient home! All on walkout lakefront lot. Call Laurie Williams with Guenther Homes at 517-270-4663

For open house information, contact Laurie A Williams, Guenther Homes, Inc. at 734-260-2119