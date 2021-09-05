CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawson, AR

Take a look at these homes on the market in Lawson

Lawson Voice
Lawson Voice
 4 days ago

(Lawson, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lawson than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1221 N. Highland, El Dorado, 71730

3 Beds 2 Baths | $29,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in None

*** Great Investment Property or Starter Home!! 3BR 2BA 1176 sqft Central A/C and Heat, Property Sold AS IS, Call me Lance Clark @ 870-562-3470 for showings. ***

For open house information, contact Lancer Clark, Jans Realty at 870-862-5435

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

709 Champagnolle, El Dorado, 71730

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1961

This turn-key home was recently updated in 2021. Updates includes: New paint, New carpet, and refinished hardwood floors. This home also has storm windows and stainless steel appliances. The back yard has approximately a 350 sq. ft. workshop with electricity.

For open house information, contact Greg Williams, Jans Realty at 870-862-5435

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

901 Bodenhamer, El Dorado, 71730

4 Beds 4 Baths | $559,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,000 Square Feet | Built in None

GRACIOUS GRANDEUR! Superb quality build home, 6000 square feet designed for family living. Lovely Living Room and Family Room. Three WBFP's. Kitchen has granite counter tops. This home has a media room, and plenty of storage throughout. Also has high ceilings and wide moldings. Covered patio, sprinkler system, security system with 48 hr. video tape. Beautiful swimming pool with gazebo that has a bar, refrigerator, and bath. Must see to appreciate. Home also has a security system.

MUST HAVE AN APPOINTMENT

Square footage taken from Courthouse records.

For open house information, contact Janice Long, GRI,CRS,CRB, Jans Realty at 870-862-5435

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

3386 Southfield Road, El Dorado, 71730

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Perfect country setting! Peaceful, quiet setting with a stocked pond.
Come take a look.

For open house information, contact Lisa Murray, Century 21 United at 870-863-4011

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

With Lawson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

