Check out these Springfield homes on the market

(Springfield, MA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Springfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

51 Carver St., Granby, 01033 3 Beds 2 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,633 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction TO BE BUILT. This open floor plan ranch has three bedrooms and 2 baths with a two car garage. It has a master suite along with laundry/mud room, dining room, large family room and kitchen, has two additional bedrooms, a full bath. Can be built to spec or customized to fit your needs. Additional plans available or bring your own. House and lot sold as a package. Prices vary by plan. Lot is 1.38 acres of gravel and loam that is level, cleared, and ready to build on. This lot offers scenic views of preserved farmland and Facing Rock wildlife preserve.

For open house information, contact Christopher Kotowicz, Keller Williams - Pioneer Valley at 413-565-5478

59 Melba Street, Springfield, 01119 5 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,875 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Sixteen Acres - Knock, Knock. That is opportunity at the door. Here is the chance to own a large wonderful home with a great yard and plenty of room to roam at an awesome price. All the hardwood floors throughout the home are in great shape. Five bedrooms in total, two on the main floor and three upstairs. The main bathroom was recently refinished and is amazing. There are two family rooms with fireplaces. The opportunity for multigenerational living abounds here. This home is in need of some finishing touches. Some flooring needs to be finished and some walls need some finishing touches. This is a great opportunity to add a little elbow grease and earn instant equity. This could also be a great opportunity for a flip. We hope to see you at the open house this weekend. Please contact Kevin at 413-668-5374 or via email at kevinsellsmoore@gmail.com to schedule your private showing.

For open house information, contact Kevin Moore, Keller Williams - Pioneer Valley at 413-565-5478

8 1St Avenue, Enfield, 06082 4 Beds 2 Baths | $195,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Motivated Seller! All Reasonable Offers Considered. This Home is a cross between a Farmhouse and a Colonial. Big Square Rooms W a Bedroom or home office on the first floor w a separate Entrance. This Home has an amazing amount of detail that was constructed in yesteryear. The oversized eat in kitchen has wood plank ceiling matching living room ceiling as well w beautiful wood work and fireplace, there is a first floor dining room off of kitchen that could also be an office or sunroom, First Floor bedroom w private entrance laundry room off of kitchen. The second floor has four more rooms , the oversized master bedroom has a 3 season porch off the back, it has replacement windows and makes a great room to watch the seasons change from. Some landscaping has been done around the home, The home is set back off of the road and has a sizeable backyard as well.

For open house information, contact Jennifer A Ragno, CT Hometown Realty LLC at 860-623-7900

165 Pleasantview Ave, Longmeadow, 01106 3 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,955 Square Feet | Built in 1950

The exterior curb appeal and interior charm will melt your heart! Located on one of the loveliest streets in Longmeadow, this center hall Colonial will meet all of your needs and allow you to decorate the interior and make it truly yours. The living room is bright and spacious with a wood burning fireplace, crown molding and a door which leads to a sweet screened in porch in the backyard. The Dining room is spacious with a custom built-in hutch for showing off your special collections. The kitchen is located in the back of the house with a door that leads out to the screened porch and backyard. The half bath is at the end of the center hall. As you enter into the house from the 2-car garage there is an adorable office/study. This house has a great layout! Upstairs are 3 roomy bedrooms. The primary bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, a full bathroom with tiled shower attached. Laundry is in the basement. Attic is a walk up from master bath. The yard is deep and park-like!

For open house information, contact Lesly Reiter, Keller Williams Realty at 413-565-5478