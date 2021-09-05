Waco-curious? These homes are on the market

(Waco, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Waco will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2100 Collins Drive, Waco, 76710 3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Well-maintained home on a corner lot located just blocks from Mountainview elementary school and park! The versatile floor plan includes the main living area, which originally included a formal dining area, and a second living area/den with French doors leading to a patio. The kitchen is just off the second living area and features a second smaller dining area, ample cabinetry, and a large utility room with pantry storage. Wood-look vinyl plank flooring run throughout the second living area and all bedrooms. The updated hall bath is a great size and has lots of storage. The master bedroom has separate closets and its own full bath with original nostalgic tile. The backyard is great for entertaining and features a wood deck, separate fenced yard for pets, and a variety of mature trees. A rear entry driveway and garage provide an additional hard surface perfect for sports and fun. This home is conveniently located near everything!

295 Settlers Creek Trail, Woodway, 76712 5 Beds 5 Baths | $879,000 | Single Family Attached | 5,721 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Welcome home to elegant, thoughtful design for spacious family living. Nestled up on a hill on a corner lot in the highly desired Riverside subdivision, 295 Settlers Creek Trail grandly awaits its new family. Entering the front steel double doors, visitors are greeted with a sweeping curved staircase and a formal dining room designed for entertaining. Enjoy the outdoor views and wood-burning fireplace in the formal living room with plenty of built-in bookshelves to showcase family treasures and camouflage media. Double french doors lead into the home office with built in desk, storage, and more built-in shelves. Under the sweeping staircase is one of the many large walk-in storage closets. The beautifully detailed kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances including a professional grade, counter depth, refrigerator, extra-large island with extensive storage options and built in ice-maker, bar height seating roomy enough for four, and ample granite counter-space. The kitchen is open to the breakfast eating area and a family den designed for large family gatherings and entertaining while another wood-burning fireplace creates a cozy atmosphere for settling in and enjoying a quiet evening. Extra built-ins provide for a computer area, china storage, display shelving and media storage. Numerous windows in the den and breakfast eating area create a light and bright atmosphere as well as provide wonderful views of the back yard and frequent wild life visitors. All of the bedrooms are notably more spacious than standard bedrooms. The isolated master is on the first floor and enjoys patio access as well as an exquisitely designed master bath with separate sinks, vanity prep area, and walk-in closet. There are two stairway options to access the four additional bedrooms and enormous flex space room; the front grand stairway and the back stairway with automatic lighting. The front bedroom is almost two rooms in size with a built-in window seat and shelving and en-suite bathroom. The two back bedrooms also have window seats, built in shelving, and share a jack and jill bath. The fourth bedroom's location affords privacy as well as easy access to the hall bathroom. The flex space has built in shelving, two extra-large closets each with double door access, and another super large walk-in closet. This room offers considerable space to be utilized as a playroom, game-room, media room, etc. Extra-large hall closets provide additional storage options. This family home comes complete with more thoughtful features like a mudroom area with built-in cubbies and just off the laundry room is a private craft room with an inspiring backyard view. Notable to mention: -New Roof -New Gutters -Fresh paint in several areas -HVAC serviced every 6 months and one unit recently replaced -central vacuum. Riverside is more than a sub-division; it is a community that shares gated access to a gathering/party pavilion, a beautiful community pool, tennis courts, playground, walking trails, community fire-pit, Middle Bosque river access, and extensive green space often utilized for neighborhood children's soccer and/or little league team practice. Community members fondly remark that many of their dearest memories are made in those shared community areas. Memories to be made are here ready for you. In addition to the photos, please be sure to watch included video.

813 Delano Street, Waco, 76704 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,028 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MLS# 14633591 - Built by Ameritex Homes - September completion! ~ Beautiful new home for sale featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an open concept floor plan and many more modern amenities throughout. The kitchen boasts a large island with upgraded countertops and energy-efficient appliances. Private master includes ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Smart home technology like a programmable thermostat, keyless smart locks connected and secured through a smart home hub comes standard. Attached two car garage makes parking easy and convenient. All these features and more make this home is a must see! . . Images may be reflective of a staged or representative unit; homes are unfurnished and features...

2212 Gurley Avenue, Waco, 76706 2 Beds 1 Bath | $136,000 | Single Family Attached | 964 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Welcome to 2212 Gurley Ave. Centrally located to a few of Waco's most popular attractions. Just 6 minutes from the Silos, 11 minutes to Baylor University and only 14 minutes to The Richland Mall. Headed to the Metroplex ? No problem this property is only four streets away from I35 which will take you straight up to DFW or head down south toward Austin. Schedule your private tour today !

