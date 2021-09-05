CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro-curious? These homes are on the market

Murfreesboro Bulletin
Murfreesboro Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Murfreesboro, TN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Murfreesboro. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8kFc_0bnMd2zH00

7613 Franklin Rd, W, Murfreesboro, 37128

4 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,552 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Unlimited potential! Large corner lot zoned Blackman/Rockvale schools. Minutes from everything you need. Perked 3 bedroom. Can be used as 4+ bedrooms w/bonus rooms. Additional 500+ sqft of expandable space above 24x30 garage. Extra parking for additional 3-4 cars. 6ft privacy fenced backyard. New: Windows, countertops, HVAC 2017, hot water heater 2018, plumbing drain pipes 2021. Some cosmetic flaws. Also, some carpet needs replaced/repaired, paint and vapor barrier. As-Is Inspections welcomed.

For open house information, contact Eric Bates, Coldwell Banker Barnes at 615-893-1130

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aruBE_0bnMd2zH00

1632 Belmont Ct, Murfreesboro, 37129

3 Beds 3 Baths | $418,500 | Townhouse | 2,562 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Beautiful, conveniently located townhome . Pride of ownership abounds in this sought after development. This property offers many updates in flooring, lighting, hardware, plumbing, etc. In addition there is a two car garage to park in and enter your home through a lovely courtyard. Huge rooms allow for "living large" with a bright shining kitchen with pantry, quartz countertops, stainless backsplash and appliances. This is one YOU just have to see to appreciate.

For open house information, contact Jean Eskew, CHORD Real Estate at 615-988-1001

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wl1Oc_0bnMd2zH00

3408 Cortona Way, Murfreesboro, 37129

3 Beds 2 Baths | $401,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,013 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! This home features a large great room, formal dining room, two extra rooms that can can function as additional bedrooms, screened back porch, and 2 car attached garage!

For open house information, contact Gary Ashton, The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage at 615-301-1631

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTafH_0bnMd2zH00

5012 Lebanon Rd, Murfreesboro, 37129

5 Beds 3 Baths | $648,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Park like feel Ranch Style home with Basement Apartment or Mother-n-Law quarters. River Front property with Outdoor Entertaining galore. Home Amenities include, Granite floors, Wood floors, Heated Floors, 2 laundry areas, 2 kitchen areas, 3 car garage, Storm room, Cedar Closet, 2 fireplaces with one in Main Bedroom, Sun Room, Chair Lift, Multiple Storage areas. Home was Custom Built by Dr. Albert Williams and feels like no expense was spared when building. Home has been well maintained.

For open house information, contact Ronald Delozier, Tennessee Real Estate Pros at 615-818-3411

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

See more property details

With Murfreesboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

