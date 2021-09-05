CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mission, TX

Check out these homes for sale in Mission now

Posted by 
Mission Times
Mission Times
 4 days ago

(Mission, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mission. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wvu99_0bnMd16Y00

3804 Hummingbird Lane, Mission, 78572

2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,186 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Whether looking for a full time home or place to enjoy the warmth of the Texas Tropics, this beautiful RV Porthome is the perfect place for you and your RV. The 10 ft ceiling throughout the interior make this open floor plan feel even more spacious. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home has a beautiful kitchen and large pantry, and a walk in shower with a built in seat in the master bath. Extra long covered port will provide shelter for your RV with full hookups with plenty of room left. The 2 story storage addition ensures there's room for everything plus workshop or hobby space. Outside you will enjoy the oversized courtyard and huge backyard. Located within walking distance of the World Birding HQ at Bentsen Rio Grande State Park, this community is perfect for the nature lover. Retama Village is a very active community with tons of activities - 4 new pickle ball courts, a bocce ball court, fitness center, woodshop, library, pools, shooting range, dog park and too much more to list!

For open house information, contact Carol Kerr Welch, Encore Fine Properties at 956-821-6170

Copyright © 2021 Greater McAllen Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMARTX-355698)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gt570_0bnMd16Y00

8313 Morelos, Pharr, 78577

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,500 | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Great investment property with a lot of potential. This home is a perfect fixer upper as it does have a lot of quality. This home has tall windows allowing a lot of natural sunlight, 2 car parking, perfect front yard size. Bedrooms make for a good size.

For open house information, contact Ronnie Ontiveros, NextHome RGV Realty at 956-283-6338

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-155939)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bl1m5_0bnMd16Y00

800 E Dallas Avenue, Mcallen, 78501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $92,000 | Condominium | 1,270 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a gated community with plenty of potential. Open concept living room to the kitchen it's great for entertaining. Plenty of cabinet space and natural light from the kitchen skylight. Located close to shopping and restaurants this community also features a large pool, barbecuing and patio areas. Great to get to know your neighbors and be a part of a community that cares.

For open house information, contact Joseph Tyson, Keller Williams Realty RGV at 956-800-5257

Copyright © 2021 Greater McAllen Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMARTX-362614)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jj4F_0bnMd16Y00

910 W Seminole Avenue, Pharr, 78577

3 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,320 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Lovely and light with modern color and NEW construction. Location is A+! Convenient to everywhere and easy to access. Gated community with a charming atmosphere. Clean lines in this home with reverse vaulted ceilings in the main living areas and Master bedroom plus floating cabinetry in the restrooms provide a modern and classic design. Open and spacious, this living area with a WOW concept is perfect for gatherings and yet the split bedroom design offers privacy. Step into the wide, tall foyer and glance out at the back yard. The large, tall windows provide lots of natural light. Spacious dining or breakfast area plus bar seating and a walk in pantry are a few of the perks! The focal kitchen boasts plenty of counter space, work area and cabinets plus a center island. Beautiful granite counter tops and modern lighting with warm welcoming colors will have you wanting to set up your furniture! The grandness of this space, nice lighting and a clean design is a sure classic!

For open house information, contact Dendea Balli, Keller Williams Realty RGV at 956-800-5257

Copyright © 2021 Greater McAllen Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMARTX-343684)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Mission Times

Mission Times

Mission, TX
89
Followers
210
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mission Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Mission, TX
Mission, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Restaurants#Fitness#Furniture#The Texas Tropics#Rv#Nexthome Rgv Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy