Check out these homes for sale in Mission now

3804 Hummingbird Lane, Mission, 78572 2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,186 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Whether looking for a full time home or place to enjoy the warmth of the Texas Tropics, this beautiful RV Porthome is the perfect place for you and your RV. The 10 ft ceiling throughout the interior make this open floor plan feel even more spacious. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home has a beautiful kitchen and large pantry, and a walk in shower with a built in seat in the master bath. Extra long covered port will provide shelter for your RV with full hookups with plenty of room left. The 2 story storage addition ensures there's room for everything plus workshop or hobby space. Outside you will enjoy the oversized courtyard and huge backyard. Located within walking distance of the World Birding HQ at Bentsen Rio Grande State Park, this community is perfect for the nature lover. Retama Village is a very active community with tons of activities - 4 new pickle ball courts, a bocce ball court, fitness center, woodshop, library, pools, shooting range, dog park and too much more to list!

8313 Morelos, Pharr, 78577 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,500 | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Great investment property with a lot of potential. This home is a perfect fixer upper as it does have a lot of quality. This home has tall windows allowing a lot of natural sunlight, 2 car parking, perfect front yard size. Bedrooms make for a good size.

800 E Dallas Avenue, Mcallen, 78501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $92,000 | Condominium | 1,270 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a gated community with plenty of potential. Open concept living room to the kitchen it's great for entertaining. Plenty of cabinet space and natural light from the kitchen skylight. Located close to shopping and restaurants this community also features a large pool, barbecuing and patio areas. Great to get to know your neighbors and be a part of a community that cares.

910 W Seminole Avenue, Pharr, 78577 3 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,320 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Lovely and light with modern color and NEW construction. Location is A+! Convenient to everywhere and easy to access. Gated community with a charming atmosphere. Clean lines in this home with reverse vaulted ceilings in the main living areas and Master bedroom plus floating cabinetry in the restrooms provide a modern and classic design. Open and spacious, this living area with a WOW concept is perfect for gatherings and yet the split bedroom design offers privacy. Step into the wide, tall foyer and glance out at the back yard. The large, tall windows provide lots of natural light. Spacious dining or breakfast area plus bar seating and a walk in pantry are a few of the perks! The focal kitchen boasts plenty of counter space, work area and cabinets plus a center island. Beautiful granite counter tops and modern lighting with warm welcoming colors will have you wanting to set up your furniture! The grandness of this space, nice lighting and a clean design is a sure classic!

