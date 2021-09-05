House hunt White Oak: See what’s on the market now

(White Oak, SC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in White Oak than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

187 Dutchman Lane, Winnsboro, 29180 3 Beds 3 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This is a unique opportunity: 2 lots, one with a 1956 sqft 4-door garage with one section designed for an RV. The home features a roadside covered porch, brick underpinning, large pool on the lakeside with a screened pool house with a bath/picnic area, a recently upgraded dock, a storage building, a workshop and a fenced yard. Convenient to I-77.

2109 Wateree Estates Road, Winnsboro, 29180 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Cozy cottage to enjoy making those lifetime memories. Peaceful, quiet location with great fishing! Owner has made lots of updates since owning.

236 Kingswood Drive, Winnsboro, 29180 3 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,103 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Looking for "Peace and Quiet?" This is it! Come enjoy the beautiful setting of approximately +/- 4 acres located on shared "private" lake with +/- 500 feet of waterfrontage. Located outside of the town limits, but close enough for local shopping and needs. Great location close to I-77, just an hour from Charlotte, 45 minutes from Columbia. This is a very well built home, just needs your personal touch in updating colors and flooring if you so desire. The sunroom over looking the woods and lake teeming with wildlife is perfect for relaxing and taking in nature. Big two car garage, and a huge basement(plumbed for bathroom) to use in many ways. Screen porch and patio for outdoor living. Secluded neighborhood road, great for getting those walks in! It's a must see!

