Tyler-curious? These homes are on the market

(Tyler, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tyler. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1410 Sequoia, Tyler, 75703 5 Beds 5 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,976 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Spacious two story home, former Parade home, located in Green Acres Park neighborhood, convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants, & medical, Woods, Hubbard, Legacy schools, functional layout, 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 living areas, 2 fireplaces, 2 laundry rooms - upstairs & downstairs, nice updated kitchen, huge master suite with sitting area & fireplace, 2 guestrooms, 3 baths, billiard room & media room on main floor, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and bonus room upstairs, new roof & gutters in 2018, & exterior painted.

For open house information, contact Andy Guinn, Cornerstone Brokerage, LLC at 903-581-4141

1301 Spring Branch Dr, Tyler, 75703 4 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,414 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Beautiful custom built home located in South Tyler, close to Fresh, restaurants, and shopping. This 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom home has a formal dining room, with wood floors, that is open to a large living room with a gas log fireplace, mantle, and built-ins. Windows view backyard and covered patio. Eat-in kitchen has granite counter tops with lots of cabinets, pantry, and half bath off kitchen. Utility has built-in counter top with sink, cabinets, and room for freezer and refrigerator. Master bath has 2 vanities, separate shower, garden tub, and walk in closet. Wood floors are in formal dining, hallway, and 4th bedroom/office. This home is in a prime location and definitely worth seeing! RECENTLY PAINTED!

For open house information, contact Freida Phillips, Dwell Realty at 903-525-9317

15272 Cr 433, Tyler, 75706 4 Beds 3 Baths | $209,900 | Mobile Home | 2,432 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Come check out this completely updated home that is ready for you! TONS of space and storage throughout are going to completely impress you. Two great covered decks allow you to enjoy your lush lawn from the front or the back yard however there is no doubt the back deck is where it is at! It is MASSIVE and completely covered, just add family and friends to create the perfect atmosphere. Inside you have two living areas, one of which has a beautiful wood burning fireplace and the other flows seamlessly in with your open concept and fantastic kitchen. Tons of custom cabinets, oversized refrigerator space, island and YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS STOVE!! With 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms you have plenty of room to spread out and work from home. The master bedroom is split from the rest and has a huge closet and walk-in shower with separate tub. Two rooms have a jack-n-jill bath and the 3rd bath is assessable to the rest of the home. Recent updates include the bathrooms, flooring throughout and paint throughout. There are also 2 HVAC systems and 2 water heaters. RV height carport included. This sits on .776 of an acre. Lindale Schools. SPECIAL FINANCING AVAILABLE.

For open house information, contact Emily Santina, Keller Williams Realty-Tyler at 903-534-6600

16905 Cr 15, Tyler, 75703 4 Beds 3 Baths | $643,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,103 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Tucked away on 6.8 acres is a fabulous, custom home waiting just for you! With over 3000 square feet and located in Whitehouse ISD, this private retreat has much to offer! Wood floors, crown molding, abundance of windows, and large covered front porch to enjoy the sweeping views are just some of the amenities. The totally remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, glass front cabinetry, pendant lighting, drawer-style microwave, and island with prep sink is open to both the family room and dining area. Cabinets under the stairs work perfectly as a pantry or a bar area. Plenty of space to entertain with the formal living area with wood burning fireplace and family room with wood burning stove. The master bedroom with outside deck, is complete with an ensuite bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. One downstairs guest room is adjacent to a full hall bath while the other is a mother-in-law suite with kitchen and full bath. The fourth bedroom upstairs is very generous in size and could also be a fabulous flex space--exercise room, craft area, media room, etc., There is also an upstairs landing which allows for versatility as well! A handy mudroom with storage and utility room complete the interior space. Outside you will find a 14'X40' RV storage with door and 30A and 50A hook-ups as well as a 25'X30' storage building/workshop wired for electricity. Storm shelter, generator to power the entire house, target range, mini-vineyard, and fruit trees--this home has something for everyone! SPECIAL FINANCING AVAILABLE! Come See! Come Buy!

For open house information, contact Judy Kunzman, Keller Williams Realty-Tyler at 903-534-6600