Roanoke, VA

Check out these homes on the Roanoke market now

Roanoke Journal
 4 days ago

(Roanoke, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Roanoke. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27UYOQ_0bnMcsBP00

3020 Richard Ave Ne, Roanoke, 24012

2 Beds 1 Bath | $142,950 | Single Family Residence | 884 Square Feet | Built in 1955

When you walk in the door you'll know you're home. The home sets facing southeast for an abundance of light and cheer. The home has been very well cared for and is easy to maintain. The floor plan offers great convenience and ease of care. Most windows are replacement windows. Public septic recently connected. Natural gas line available to street. Don't delay schedule an appointment today this one is sure to sell quick .

For open house information, contact DANNY GOAD, RE/MAX ALL STARS at 540-992-2525

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVARVA-883523)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8oak_0bnMcsBP00

3431 Garden City Blvd Se, Roanoke, 24014

2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 937 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Open floor plan ranch with hardwood floors and great location. Large rear yard with alley access and driveway that cuts through for easy access.

For open house information, contact JAY KILBY, RE/MAX ALL STARS at 540-992-2525

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVARVA-882197)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZd3M_0bnMcsBP00

4448 Keefer Rd, Roanoke, 24018

5 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,914 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Beautifully updated ranch in Roanoke County with tons to offer. Enjoy privacy and nature with this huge lot! Great schools, gorgeous kitchen, cute vegetable garden, ample storage! All of these features, and more, make this a house you'll want to make your home. Enjoying your morning coffee as you listen to the birds singing and watch as friendly deer pass by. Truly a nature lovers paradise!

For open house information, contact IAN ROBERTS, DIVINE FOG REALTY COMPANY LLC- ROANOKE at 540-725-7777

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVARVA-883192)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ypRKT_0bnMcsBP00

7419 Old Mill Plantation Dr, Roanoke, 24018

4 Beds 5 Baths | $892,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,310 Square Feet | Built in 2021

TO SEE PLANS AND COLLAGE PLEASE CLICK LINK TO PHOTOS. SITUATED ON A BEAUTIFUL LOT & BORDERING BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAIN VIEWS. NEW SPEC HOME IS NOW UNDER CONSTRUCTION.. OPEN & SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS OF SPECTACULAR AMENITIES. TWO GREAT ROOMS, FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE, VAULTED & COFFERED CEILING, SPACIOUS GOURMET EAT-IN KITCHEN. THE WALKOUT BASEMENT IS A FABULOUS ENTERTAINING AREA WITH A GAME ROOM, EXERCISE ROOM & A BEDROOM & BATH. ARCHITECTURAL PLANS AVAILABLE .

For open house information, contact BARBARA MICHELSEN, LONG & FOSTER - ROANOKE OFFICE at 540-989-0863

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVARVA-880157)

