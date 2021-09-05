On the hunt for a home in Topeka? These houses are on the market

(Topeka, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Topeka will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3359 Sw Osborn Rd, Topeka, 66614 4 Beds 4 Baths | $277,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,740 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Washburn Rural. Newer kitchen & master bath with granite & custom woods, siding, windows and all amenities approx 10 years new. Lovingly maintained & decorated to the hilt. In great neighborhood. Neighborhood pool. Projection TV stays with home.

3402 Sw Kirklawn Ave, Topeka, 66611 3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,025 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Investment opportunity. Turn key rental with fresh 1 year lease starting on 9/15 for $850 a month. Cash flow from day 1. Come take a look at this 3 bed, 1 bath home and add it to your current portfolio or get started with your first investment. Large primary bedroom, nice covered patio with large backyard.

1522 Ne 35Th St, Topeka, 66617 3 Beds 1 Bath | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Awesome up to date ranch home in Seaman school district on over three acres. Hardwood floors, new roof, kitchen cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Room to expand in the unfinished basement. Call to schedule a showing today!

507 Ne Emmett St, Topeka, 66616 2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom home. Newer windows, new carpet, new flooring, fresh paint, new kitchen. Spacious room sizes. Shed. Must see!

