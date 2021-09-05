CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

On the hunt for a home in Topeka? These houses are on the market

Topeka Voice
Topeka Voice
 4 days ago

(Topeka, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Topeka will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14q9eT_0bnMchie00

3359 Sw Osborn Rd, Topeka, 66614

4 Beds 4 Baths | $277,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,740 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Washburn Rural. Newer kitchen & master bath with granite & custom woods, siding, windows and all amenities approx 10 years new. Lovingly maintained & decorated to the hilt. In great neighborhood. Neighborhood pool. Projection TV stays with home.

For open house information, contact Bob Walshire, Coldwell Banker American Home at 785-267-2700

Copyright © 2021 Sunflower Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAARKS-220482)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Roaqg_0bnMchie00

3402 Sw Kirklawn Ave, Topeka, 66611

3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,025 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Investment opportunity. Turn key rental with fresh 1 year lease starting on 9/15 for $850 a month. Cash flow from day 1. Come take a look at this 3 bed, 1 bath home and add it to your current portfolio or get started with your first investment. Large primary bedroom, nice covered patio with large backyard.

For open house information, contact Greg Pert, KW One Legacy Partners, LLC at 785-246-8075

Copyright © 2021 Sunflower Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAARKS-220490)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Icujv_0bnMchie00

1522 Ne 35Th St, Topeka, 66617

3 Beds 1 Bath | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Awesome up to date ranch home in Seaman school district on over three acres. Hardwood floors, new roof, kitchen cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Room to expand in the unfinished basement. Call to schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Richard Brown, KW One Legacy Partners, LLC at 785-246-8075

Copyright © 2021 Sunflower Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAARKS-220053)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b5FW3_0bnMchie00

507 Ne Emmett St, Topeka, 66616

2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom home. Newer windows, new carpet, new flooring, fresh paint, new kitchen. Spacious room sizes. Shed. Must see!

For open house information, contact Pepe Miranda, KW One Legacy Partners, LLC at 785-246-8075

Copyright © 2021 Sunflower Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAARKS-220496)

With Topeka Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

