On the hunt for a home in Topeka? These houses are on the market
(Topeka, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Topeka will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Washburn Rural. Newer kitchen & master bath with granite & custom woods, siding, windows and all amenities approx 10 years new. Lovingly maintained & decorated to the hilt. In great neighborhood. Neighborhood pool. Projection TV stays with home.
Investment opportunity. Turn key rental with fresh 1 year lease starting on 9/15 for $850 a month. Cash flow from day 1. Come take a look at this 3 bed, 1 bath home and add it to your current portfolio or get started with your first investment. Large primary bedroom, nice covered patio with large backyard.
Awesome up to date ranch home in Seaman school district on over three acres. Hardwood floors, new roof, kitchen cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Room to expand in the unfinished basement. Call to schedule a showing today!
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom home. Newer windows, new carpet, new flooring, fresh paint, new kitchen. Spacious room sizes. Shed. Must see!
