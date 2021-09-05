Check out these homes for sale in Pueblo now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo News Flash
 4 days ago

(Pueblo, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pueblo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1295 34Th Lane, Pueblo, 81006

3 Beds 3 Baths | $469,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,956 Square Feet | Built in 1977

THIS AMAZING ST. CHARLES MESA HOME HAS EVERYTHING YOUR LOOKING FOR. AS SOON AS YOU STEP INSIDE YOU NOTICE ALL THE SPACE ESPECIALLY IN THE 21X19 FAMILY ROOM WITH PARQUET WOOD FLOORING. STEP OUT ONTO THE COVERED DECK AND ENJOY THE SUMMER EVENINGS. 50X40 LARGE POLE BARN WITH CONCRETE FLOORING , ELECTRICAL AND OVER HEAD DOOR WITH 4 STALLS. 24X96 HAY BARN WITH 8 STALLS AND THE FENCING STAYS. PIPING FOR WATER IS IN THE GROUND. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM AS WELL AS THE MASTER SUITE. ROOF WAS NEW IN 2015 , CENTRAL AIR AIR AND FURNACE 2005 AND HOT WATER HEATER WAS NEW IN 2013. THE MUD ROOM OFF THE GARAGE IS SET UP WITH WASHER / DRYER HOOK UPS AND THE MAIN LEVEL BATHROOM HAS AN EXTERIOR DOOR WHICH IS CONVENIENT WHEN OUSIDE WORKING IN YOUR 1.47 ACRES OF LAND. THE LIST GOES ON AND ON WITH THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME.

For open house information, contact Jeff Divelbiss, RE/MAX Of Pueblo Inc at 719-547-1717

Copyright © 2021 Pueblo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PARCO-195099)

2112 13Th St, Pueblo, 81003

3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,767 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Talk about space and then some! This home features one level living with 1,767 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The large kitchen features new countertops, flooring throughout and into the dining room with a fresh coat of paint. Get cozy in the living room with the wood burning fire place. Plenty of storage space is available in the shed and detached drive through garage.

For open house information, contact Tia Hoar, Keller Williams Performance Realty at 719-583-1100

Copyright © 2021 Pueblo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PARCO-196143)

1205 E 1St Street, Pueblo, 81001

2 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 638 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Charming, homey and some updates! Just move right in and relax in your comfortable home with a convenient, short walk to school and more. Patio out back for entertaining and a front porch for cool summer nites and iced tea. Don't be afraid to make an offer! Now is your chance!

For open house information, contact Jason Taft MRP, 00008684-Keller Williams Freedom Realty at 719-600-3400

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-7513447)

1905 8Th St, Pueblo, 81001

2 Beds 1 Bath | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 736 Square Feet | Built in 1912

Adorable convenient main level living. There is a large fenced yard with covered deck. Off Street parking available in the back. Refrigerated Central Air, newer windows. New flooring in the living room and bedrooms. Basement access is outside/storage only. Call today for your personal showing.

For open house information, contact Meghan Hunt, HomeSmart Preferred Realty at 719-582-1046

Copyright © 2021 Pueblo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PARCO-195999)

