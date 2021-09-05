Take a look at these homes for sale in Duette

(Duette, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Duette. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2410 Twin Rivers Trail, Parrish, 34219 3 Beds 3 Baths | $689,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,913 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Welcome home to your custom Twin Rivers estate home featuring 3BR, 3BA, 2913 square feet, a separate dedicated office space, 3 car garage and nicely positioned on an oversized .60 acre homesite with partial pond view! This designer worthy home features true open concept living including soaring 10' and 12' ceilings, luxurious hand scraped hardwood flooring, tray ceilings, crown moldings and a beautiful screened in pool that was installed in 2015. The heart of any home is always the kitchen and this one does not disappoint with maple spiced wood cabinets, bronzed hardware, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, new range and dishwasher in 2018, LED lighting and newly installed touchless kitchen faucet. The master bath is spacious and includes separate his and hers vanities, soaking tub, and spa like double headed shower. While the kitchen may be the heart of the home, the newer salt cell pool will be a close second! Access to the pool is via a double pair of sliding glass doors (4 in total) that all pocket away leaving a grand view and free movement for guests mingling in and out. Other upgrades in this lovingly maintained home include newer carpet in the bedrooms, new blinds throughout the home, French double door entry to office, columns surrounding dining room, and beautiful, lush, tropical landscaping! Twin Rivers is a great golf cart friendly community offering playgrounds, nature trails, soccer field, volleyball court, boat ramp, fishing/observation pier, and perhaps best of all, No CDD, and low HOA! Come see your new home today~

5567 Palmer Circle, Bradenton, 34211 2 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Condominium | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Exceptionally kept and situated overlooking the 1st green and 2nd tee. Views of the fairway and abundant landscape are breathtaking. Property has only been lived in part time and has been maintained impeccably. The dining area and kitchen open up into a large living space, ideal for entertaining! The lanai serves as perfect lounging quarters for lazy, breezy afternoons. The owner's suite features two walk-in closets and an indulgent bathroom with oversized shower. The second bedroom has a large closet and sits adjacent to secondary bath. Den/study can be a flex space for a gym, Zoom room, yoga studio or craft room. Lakewood National Golf Club, an Arnold Palmer designed championship golf course, bundled with a masterpiece community in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Here, our Residents enjoy a luxury lifestyle with a membership to the 36-hole course, inspired by agrarian landscapes, natural rolling terrain, and strategic concepts rooted in the Golden Age of golf course architecture. Other resort-style amenities include a grand clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, lighted clay tennis courts, beach entry lagoon pool, casual poolside dining, full-service spa, and so much more. Lakewood National has become synonymous to luxury. The club has full-time, onsite golf, fitness and racquet sports professionals to assist our members with their sport and fitness goals. Lakewood National is simply one of the best golf course communities in all of Florida.All home sites in Lakewood National are platted around the property’s twin, 36-hole golf course.

332 Bougainvillea Circle, Parrish, 34219 2 Beds 2 Baths | $62,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1995

If you are looking for a move in ready home that has all the update, then this is a must-see home. It's a 2 bedroom, 2 baths with a large living room and dining room. All kitchen appliances are stainless steel and purchase in 2017. Home has 1232 sq ft of living space with a large lanai that has sliding windows and 2 portable air conditioners. All the rooms have plantation shutters with double pane windows with window treatments to help keep out the sun. The shed is attached with shelfing and a desk. The double driveway is bricked. The yard has been beautiful landscape with flowers and shrubs. The roof was put on in 2014, new air conditioner in 2018 and a new water heater in 2014. This home comes completely turnkey with all furniture, bedding, towels, dishes etc. This home is available now and because of the condition this home is in it will not last long. THIS HOME COMES WITH A GOLF CART. The lot rent on this home is $736.00 which includes mowing, edging, trimming, 2 HD cable boxes, 200 cable channels and High-Speed Internet. The Gardens has an Olympic size swimming pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and a veteran memorial area for our vets, library, exercise room, card room, ball room, ping pong tables, tv room, 3 pool tables etc. Some of the activities at The Gardens are shuffleboard, horseshoes, tennis, pickle ball, darts, beach volleyball, ceramics, all types of cards, a dance with a live band once a month in the clubhouse, 2 pool parties etc.

840 Mccallister Avenue, Sun City Center, 33573 2 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Condominium | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Great corner unit condo in Kings Point- a gated 55+ community with many amenities ~ Built in 1993, this 1336 square foot home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and Florida room with recent updates to include new carpet throughout, all new stainless steel appliances, interior paint and bathroom flooring! This homes layout is open and inviting – having all you need in one area. Step inside and you are greeted with a large family room with dining space, generous sized kitchen and dinette area. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and closet pantry. Directly off of the family room are sliding glass doors leading to the large Florida room, great for additional living space and to enjoy the private and quiet grassy area beyond. The master suite includes closet, vanity and step in shower. The secondary bedroom is set up on the other side of the floor plan and has a full bathroom to use. The 2 car garage has a partial enclosure that creates an air conditioned laundry and storage room- yet there is plenty of room left over within the 2 car garage for a golf cart or vehicle. Kings Point is maintenance free and includes pools, clubhouses, spa and golf course. It is centrally located between Tampa and Sarasota with easy access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and beautiful beaches. It’s good to be home.

