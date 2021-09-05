CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg Times
Fredericksburg Times
 4 days ago

(Fredericksburg, VA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fredericksburg. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bssGN_0bnMcaXZ00

106 Chrisanthe Drive, Stafford, 22554

5 Beds 3 Baths | $760,995 | 3,321 Square Feet | Built in None

The Denver is a hosts dream! The foyer greets you with an open Flex room and Dining room. Continue through to an open great room with large gourmet kitchen. Family coming to town? They can enjoy the bedroom on the main level. Upstairs you will find 4 secondary bedrooms with open loft. The master bedroom is truly an escape, offering oversized owners suite with sitting room and oversized closet. Laundry upstairs finishes off this truly perfect upstairs.

For open house information, contact Shelton Sales D.R. Horton - Virginia

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-44122-440-44122-441220000-0054)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSX6y_0bnMcaXZ00

104 Zoe Way, Stafford, 22554

4 Beds 3 Baths | $683,990 | 2,872 Square Feet | Built in None

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 4 bed 3.5 bath home. In this one-of-a-kind house every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted. Highlights include dual master bedrooms with one on the main level. Entertain in the 20 x 15 living room graced by 9 ceilings. The chefs kitchen is clad with premium finishes and fixtures. Stainless steel appliances and granite or quartz countertops nicely finish of this 2872 square foot home.

For open house information, contact Shelton Sales D.R. Horton - Virginia

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-44122-D503)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qus7q_0bnMcaXZ00

122 Bafferton Blvd, Stafford, 22554

4 Beds 3 Baths | $639,990 | 2,708 Square Feet | Built in None

Formal dining room, ideal for hosting family gatherings. Spacious great room with optional cozy fireplace. Stylish kitchen with large center island. Private home office off great room, perfect for telecommuting. Spacious owners suite with large walk-in closet. Private owners spa bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower.

For open house information, contact Hampton Run KHV-Virginia

Copyright © 2021 K. Hovnanian Companies, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KH1BN-343650000-A304)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fnLV_0bnMcaXZ00

8506 Laroque Run, Fredericksburg, 22407

4 Beds 5 Baths | $895,030 | 4,090 Square Feet | Built in None

Formal dining room and living room, great for holiday parties. Impressive home office for a quiet retreat. Large great room, perfect for gatherings. Convenient HovHall and separate laundry area. Grand owners suite with sitting room. Oversized closets with ample space. Spacious optional gourmet kitchen with center island and dining area. Multi-generational design providing private living area and opt. kitchenette.

For open house information, contact Estates of Chancellorsville KHV-Virginia

Copyright © 2021 K. Hovnanian Companies, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KH1BN-343570000-343570364)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Fredericksburg Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

