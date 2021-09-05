Take a look at these homes for sale in Macon

(Macon, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Macon. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

3733 American Boulevard, Macon, 31204 2 Beds 1 Bath | $29,500 | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Price is Firm! Located just a few miles from Historic Vineville. Convenient to shopping and public transportation. Once this house is fully rehabbed it should easily flip for $150K or higher.

102 Trophy Court, Macon, 31211 4 Beds 4 Baths | $279,000 | 3,025 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautiful home conveniently close to Macon, located in Jones County. Just minutes from major roadways, shopping, dining and more! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath. Upon entering this home you will find a spacious living room area leading to the kitchen with plenty of windows allowing for natural light overlooking the front yard. The kitchen in this house features beautiful updates including lovely flooring, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, and Sub Zero refrigerator. The exterior of this home features an outdoor patio with a portico including ceiling fans making this home perfect for outdoor entertaining.

2860 Coral Way, Macon, 31211 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This home is being sold AS-IS. Come check out this 3 bedroom 2 full bath home that has hardwood flooring throughout the home. This home is waiting for your personal touch, but you'll appreciate the good 'ol southern style tile in the bathroom and the wood flooring. You'll appreciate this quiet neighborhood in Jones County. It is a 4-sided brick home with a nice yard. Come see it now!

519 Whistler Lane N, Macon, 31210 4 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | 2,050 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Private cul-de-sac in sought after Providence Subdivision. This home features all wood flooring, hard surface counter tops, a beautiful front porch, one bedroom or office on main level, two car garage and Parking pad located in the back of the home. New roof. Move in ready!

