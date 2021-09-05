CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Top homes for sale in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Bulletin
Kalamazoo Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Kalamazoo, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Kalamazoo. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wu1qI_0bnMcWxX00

8294 E O Avenue, Kalamazoo, 49048

4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,665 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This unique property has 2 homes on it. Small home is great for a rental or an in-law home, older children( 1 bed 1 bath) 726 sq ft.Currently getting $600.00 a month. Larger home has open floor plan. Relax in the living room with fireplace with brick surround. Hardwood floors in living room and sliders to deck and opens to the kitchen. Make your favorite meals in large open kitchen and generous sized eating area. Keep the cook company with the snack bar. 2 Bedroom on the main floor and glassed in porch. 2 Bedroom upstairs, Seller states 3 year old furnace and brand new water heater. Main house roof is 15 years old. 3 car garage with wood burner in one section that was used as a workshop. Enjoy the peace and quiet of a country setting but yet close to Battle Creek and Kalamazoo.

For open house information, contact Melody Stirk, Keller Williams Kalamazoo Market Center at 269-324-3600

Copyright © 2021 Greater Kalamazoo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GKAORMI-21094772)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Y6tV_0bnMcWxX00

9478 Maricopa Trail, Kalamazoo, 49009

5 Beds 4 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,182 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This 5 bed, 3.5 bath home sits on over an acre of land in Texas Township. Beautiful, large windows overlook the private, wooded yard with a new stone patio and built in firepit. The sprawling backyard feels like your own oasis. The main floor master suite features a walk-in bathroom complete with a large tiled shower, whirlpool tub, two vanities, and a custom closet. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and an eating area that opens up to the family room with a natural stone gas log masonry fireplace. There is a private office in the front of the house with stunning views and french doors. Upstairs, you will find four additional bedrooms with connecting bathrooms. The lower level is an expansive walkout into the backyard oasis with possibilities galore!

For open house information, contact Matt Mulder, Keller Williams Kalamazoo Market Center at 269-324-3600

Copyright © 2021 Greater Kalamazoo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GKAORMI-21102842)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qhyeh_0bnMcWxX00

6670 Dustin Circle, Kalamazoo, 49009

6 Beds 5 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,501 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Fantastic craftsman walkout positioned on a 1 acre wooded lot, with extra 2.5 car detached garage! This home has many perks, including gorgeous hardwood floors, and an inviting Great Room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. This leads into the informal dining, and an awesome maple kitchen with large center island and upscale appliances. Adjacent to that is the drop zone, and convenient main floor laundry. There is a formal dining room, and a Master Suite that has his and hers vanities, an incredible walk-in closet, and a Jacuzzi tub and shower. Upper level houses 4 bedrooms- one of which is a bonus room, and the walkout has another guest room, 2 full baths, and a large family room and game room. The yard is amazing, with a private wooded view, fire pit & 2.5 car garage with electrical.

For open house information, contact Theresa A Page, Jaqua REALTORS at 269-341-4300

Copyright © 2021 Greater Kalamazoo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GKAORMI-21097893)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WExqr_0bnMcWxX00

5590 Lantana Avenue, Kalamazoo, 49048

3 Beds 3 Baths | $164,914 | Single Family Residence | 1,626 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Welcome to this solid brick ranch-style home in this quiet Comstock Twp neighborhood. This home has been meticulously cared for and updated by the same owner for over 40 years so you can move right in; it's ready for you! Note the pretty hardwood floors in the bedrooms and the convenient 1/2 bath off the master bedroom. Check out the partially finished basement with a comfortable recreation room, office, and 2nd full bathroom. You will love the fully fenced backyard with private patio.

For open house information, contact Jason Veenstra, EXP Realty LLC at 888-501-7085

Copyright © 2021 Greater Kalamazoo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GKAORMI-21097637)

