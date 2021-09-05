Check out these Sioux Falls homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Sioux Falls, SD) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sioux Falls. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rvf74_0bnMcMNV00

219 W Lotta St, Sioux Falls, 57105

2 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Updated and move in ready home in a GREAT neighborhood! This lovely ranch has newer siding, roof, appliances, furnace, and kitchen counters. The spacious living room is open to the kitchen. There are also 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main. Tons of finish potential downstairs for additional bedroom, family room, and bathroom. The backyard of this home is amazing- complete with a pear tree, wildlife, and a newer 2 stall garage. This one is a gem, check it out today!

For open house information, contact Chelsea Link, Keller Williams Realty-SF at 605-275-0555

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22104337)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mt4H2_0bnMcMNV00

6133 S Alki Pl, Sioux Falls, 57108

3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Townhouse | 1,546 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Great 2-story Town home on the Southeast side of Sioux Falls. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a master suite. This home consists of an open floor plan, attached double garage w/openers, 92% efficient furnace, custom birch cabinets, breakfast island, appliance package, 9 ft ceilings and laminate wood floors. Other features include 7/16th OSB sheathing. HOA includes: snow, lawn care & garbage for $110 a month. Home is not complete. Estimated Completion mid November Directions: 69th and Southeastern S on 69th N onTanner Ave West on Alki.

For open house information, contact Brady Hyde, Keller Williams Realty-SF at 605-275-0555

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22104224)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXhFu_0bnMcMNV00

221 S Augusta Ave, Brandon, 57005

5 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,673 Square Feet | Built in 2008

You'll fall in love with this spotless, five bedroom home situated on a spacious lot in Country Club Heights! The grand entrance welcomes you in to the large foyer with beautiful tile and tasteful chandelier. It's not difficult to imagine yourself cooking in the upscale kitchen with granite countertops and slate appliances, or to sit at the breakfast bar while someone else creates the meal. The master suite is a peaceful oasis with a ceiling fan in the vault, master bath, and walk-in-closet. Two more bedrooms with walk-in closets of their own, and another full bath round out the main level nicely. Downstairs, you'll find a comfortable family room with garden level windows, two more bedrooms with walk-in closets (yes, every bedroom has a walk-in closet) full bath, and large bonus room that could be used for exercise, toys, office, or teen hang-out. Enjoy space of the 3-stall garage, and if you like the outdoors, you'll love the covered deck and patio in this beautiful setting! Welcome!

For open house information, contact Cindy Wills, Keller Williams Realty-SF at 605-275-0555

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22105075)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KkQvT_0bnMcMNV00

604 Kent St, Harrisburg, 57032

4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,068 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Sold before print.

For open house information, contact Codi Nincehelser, Keller Williams Realty-SF at 605-275-0555

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22101608)

See more property details

