Green Bay-curious? These homes are on the market

(Green Bay, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Green Bay than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3579 Van Laanen Road, Green Bay, 54311 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,550,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,218 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Absolutely stunning Bayfront opportunity.Remodeled in '19,fully refurbished very rare harbor/permanent pier (protected on all 4 sides/2 new slips/electrical) & drive-through boat house,2 hydraulic jet ski-lifts,boat ramp,all new flatwork,new rock rip-rapped shoreline '21,new sod '21,reclaimed 19th century HW,incredible owner suite,unique cupola & gorgeous Bay views.All selections by Lisa Gannon of Designs of the Interior.Sold mostly fully furnished.Private location on a dead-end road.10 mins to Green Bay & 30 mins to Door County.Exciting Bayfront lifestyle awaits & is available now.Just WOW!

For open house information, contact Sandra Ranck, Keller Williams Green Bay at 920-632-7702

1019 Mendota Drive, Green Bay, 54311 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,930 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new walk-out split bedroom ranch located on a wooded lot in Eaton Heights features an open concept design perfect for entertaining and high-end finishes through out. Kitchen with LVP, granite counter tops, large island and working pantry with working counter, master suite with tile walk-in shower and double sinks. Great room with cozy fireplace. Features 1st floor laundry room and office. Other amenities includes first floor laundry, first floor office with desk, garage entry to basement and 3 stall garage with garage floor drain. Photos are of similar home.

For open house information, contact Tina Bunker, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

1220 Lake Largo Drive, Green Bay, 54311 1 Bed 2 Baths | $339,900 | Condominium | 1,217 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Green Bay's newest condo community located on Green Bay's East side. Largo Ridge Condominium Association will contain 8 stand alone units offering a variety of 1, 2 or 3 bedroom ranch style homes. This unit being offered is 1 bedroom and 1 full plus 1 half bath on the first floor. Kitchen with large center island, solid surface counter tops and walk in pantry. Private master suite. Large exposed windows in the lower level to expand to include 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and family room at additional cost to buyer. See builder, Johnny B Home Construction for details and costs.

For open house information, contact Tina Bunker, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

2458 Gemini Road, Green Bay, 54311 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Condominium | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1993

A grand opportunity to call this spacious condo yours! New flooring and fixtures throughout! Great location near quick highway access, shopping, hospital, food, and much more! Mostly fenced in backyard with a concrete patio slab for your summer excursions! $0 HOA Fees! Schedule a private showing today!

For open house information, contact Michael Boyea, Keller Williams Green Bay at 920-632-7702