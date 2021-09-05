House hunt Schenectady: See what’s on the market now

(Schenectady, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Schenectady than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1583 Bradley St, Schenectady, 12304 3 Beds 2 Baths | $156,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in None

Come view old-world charm in this large 3BR 1.5BA home. Original woodwork & HW floors throughout. The home features many interior doors w/original glass panes. Large LR opens to formal DR w/built in shelves. Enjoy the open concept between kitchen & DR. Updated kitchen w/ceramic tile flooring, SS appliances, new cabinetry & countertops. 1st flr half bath has been remodeled & 2nd flr full bath features ceramic tile. Enjoy the hot tub (included in sale) in the 3 season front porch w/c also features original HW floors. 3rd flr walk-up attic could be finished for expanded living space. Full basement w/storage-shelving system & freezer included in sale. The home features a shared driveway, partially fenced yard and 2-car detached garage. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants & central park.

For open house information, contact Donelle Moffatt, Miranda Real Estate Group Inc at 518-356-1701

20 Washington Rd, Scotia, 12302 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming 20th century home situated in the heart of Scotia. Enjoy the best of both worlds - old world charm paired with the modern updates you want! Spacious open floor plan gives a much larger feel and ease of entertaining. Relax out back on your deck overlooking your fully fenced yard or during those colder months - making drinks down at your very own bar in your partially finished basement! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, tons of storage in your walk up attic - or finish it off for a bonus room! Great location - walk to Collins Park, the movies and many restaurants!

For open house information, contact Kate Pena, Miranda Real Estate Group, Inc at 518-348-2060

36 Morris Road, Colonie, 12304 2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 970 Square Feet | Built in 1935

This updated bungalow is truly a must see! Close to everything and yet quietly bordering the Albany Pine Bush Preserve. Low taxes and great schools are just the beginning of the perks you'll get. This house has storage galore! Also a humongous master bedroom with the perfect sitting area. Master goes the entire length of the house with storage surround it as well. Enclosed front porch and partially finished basement adds extra area not included in square footage! Appliances, furnace and water heater are all newer and the house is equipped with a nest doorbell.

For open house information, contact Chelsea Hildebrandt, Keller Williams Hudson Valley North at 481-270-0

36 Pico Rd, Clifton Park, 12065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,854 Square Feet | Built in None

Come make this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Shenendehowa schools yours! This raised ranch features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs, with a huge room to be made however you want it downstairs. It also has an extra room with a full bath downstairs that can be made into a potential suite! With an inground pool outside with vinyl fencing in the backyard this corner lot has all the potential to make it how you want it! Schedule today!

For open house information, contact Anthony Savini, Miranda Real Estate Group, Inc at 518-348-2060