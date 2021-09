Most Austin residents spend the summer months looking for ways to beat the heat, but Jeff Schneider prefers his time next to a furnace of more than 1,000 degrees. Schneider, a professional glassblower with roughly 24 years of experience, is the founder and CEO of J. Schneider Studios in Spicewood. The company produces hand-blown glass pieces as well as custom-made metal fabrication and contemporary lighting for both local developers and individual homeowners. His work, some of which can be found at developments such as The Reserve at Lake Travis, includes floating staircases, hand-blown chandeliers, custom tables, metal railings and furniture.