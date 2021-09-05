CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flint, MI

Top homes for sale in Flint

Posted by 
Flint Digest
Flint Digest
 4 days ago

(Flint, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Flint. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17BZK7_0bnMcDQy00

6180 Greenview Dr, Burton, 48509

4 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,756 Square Feet | Built in 1963

GRAND-KEARSLEY COLONIAL!! This one is a perfect 10! Something for everyone in this spacious two story on a beautifully landscaped, park-like lot! 4 bedrooms! Gleaming hardwood floors! Functional floor plan with a cozy family room with fireplace for those cold winter nights, formal dining room, the perfect spot for a large family holiday meal, first floor laundry, partially finished lower level, 3 season enclosed porch to relax in and enjoy the view of nature!2 car attached garage. Great location, close to Brookwood Golf Course and easy access to I-69. One look and you'll be sold!!

For open house information, contact Jeffery Dawley, Atlas Real Estate at 810-636-3400

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210065399)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BNhDn_0bnMcDQy00

13318 Neff Road, Clio, 48420

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,862 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Welcome to the simple life! This wonderful three bedroom home sits perfectly on nearly two and a half private acres. Keeping with the original rustic design of the country kitchen, and traditional dining room with an over sized bay window, this ranch is the perfect blend of comfort and charm.

For open house information, contact Chloe Mercer, FIVE STAR REAL ESTATE - ALMA at 989-533-5270

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAAR-1890346)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X5XNr_0bnMcDQy00

5338 Jaime, Flushing, 48433

4 Beds 3 Baths | $274,721 | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1992

One owner ranch in desirable Pleasant Woods.Convenient location minutes from downtown & nearby high/junior high schools,without the traffic!Over 3100 sq ft of finished living space!Main floor is aprox 1692 sq ft, & features an owners suite w/renovated bathroom,spacious closet,tiled floor,new soaking tub,separate shower,new double sink vanity, & recessed lighting.Kitchen has tiled counter & includes refrigerator,dishwasher, microwave & oven/range,is adjacent to a breakfast nook w/built in desk/work area,access to over 400 sq ft of deck area,via sliding glass door. Great room is open to include space for dining room set up,and boasts a gas log FP w/brick surround. Second bath has newer tiled floor.Laundry area located off kitchen w/access to finished garage w/door opener.Lower level has a guest bedroom w/egress window,window well w/steps up to yard,large rec rm wired for surround sound,An office is great for working from home!Workout rm & 3rd full bath too!Large fenced yard,20x12 shed.

For open house information, contact Joseph Snell, Keller Williams First at 810-515-1503

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service MiRealSource. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIREAL-50050674)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ws7zA_0bnMcDQy00

4446 Richards, Davison, 48423

4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Sitting on just over 1.5 acres on a dead end road, this Davison home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, hardwood floors, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, natural gas fireplace, 1st floor laundry, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms located on the 1st floor with both having access to a full bathroom, the full basement is rough plumbed for another full bathroom, fenced in back yard, back deck features a private setting and pergola, attached 2 car garage, all appliances included, window coverings included, lots of storage, and more! The 1st floor master suite features a walk-in closet and a master bathroom with a large Jacuzzi tub! Davison schools.

For open house information, contact Shawn Rowden, REMAX Edge at 810-653-5020

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service MiRealSource. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIREAL-50051465)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Flint Digest

Flint Digest

Flint, MI
106
Followers
221
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Flint Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
Flint, MI
Real Estate
Flint, MI
Business
City
Flint, MI
City
Davison, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardwood Floor#Family Room#Grand Kearsley Colonial#Brookwood Golf Course#Atlas Real Estate#Microwave Oven
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy