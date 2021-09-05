Columbus-curious? These homes are on the market

(Columbus, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Columbus. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

166 Woodstream Drive, Columbus, 31904 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,461 Square Feet | Built in None

THIS HOME ON A CORNER LOT HAS IT ALL! THE KITCHEN HAS SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE, A LARGE ISLAND, BREAKFAST AREA, & PANTRY & IS OPEN TO THE GREAT ROOM W/ A FIREPLACE. SEP DINING ROOM HAS COFFERED CEILING. THE LARGE MASTER HAS A VAULTED CEILING & 2 HUGE WALK IN CLOSETS & THE MASTER BATH HAS A SEPARATE TUB/ SHOWER & DOUBLE VANITY. THE HALL BATH HAS DOUBLE SINKS AND A SEPARATE WATER CLOSET. THE COVERED BACK PATIO IS GAME DAY READY WITH A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE! HARDWOODS OR LVT IN MAIN LIVING AREAS. SPRAY FOAM INSULATION, TOO.

333 Eastside Drive, Fortson, 31808 3 Beds 3 Baths | $255,900 | 1,498 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome home to easy living, low maintenance, life in the Backwaters Condos of Lake Harding. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo has views of the Lake Harding from the front door, it is walking distance to 219 Restaurant on the water, and has tons of exterior amenities. The eat-in kitchen has open sightlines to the living area which is perfect for entertaining. The living room features high vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and access to the covered patio. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom built cabinetry. As an added bonus new windows have recently been installed which is a major plus for energy efficiency! This condo also has a boat slip positioned in deep water that could accommodate most watercrafts! With all this and more you don't want to miss out, call me today to schedule your showing!

45 Ivy Loop, Phenix City, 36867 4 Beds 4 Baths | $323,700 | Single Family Residence | 2,329 Square Feet | Built in None

Grand home on a corner lot with master and master bath plus a 1/2 bath downstairs and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. This home will have all of the builder's standard extras such as LVP flooring throughout the main areas, tiled shower in MBA, leathered granite in kitchen, granite countertops in all bathrooms, walk through the master closet to the large laundry room, stainless steel appliance package, custom lighting, custom painted cabinets, carpet in all upstairs bedrooms. Desirable Ivy Creek community is in Phenix City limits but also Lee County so you can choose your schools. Lighted sidewalks throughout and city services such as fire, police, sewer, and trash pick up.

3201 14Th Avenue, Columbus, 31904 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in None

CRAFTSMAN STYLE BUNGALOW HAS JUST BEEN REPAINTED INSIDE AND OUT. KITCHEN WAS GUTTED BY A PREVIOUS OWNER SO ALL CABINETS AND APPLIANCES WERE NEW AT THAT TIME. CURRENT OWNER HAS JUST REPLACED THE SLIDE IN, SMOOTH TOP, SELF CLEANING STOVE. NEW VINYL IN KITCHEN AND BOTH BATHS. . SUBFLOOR AND JOISTS IN KITCHEN WERE JUST REPLACED DUE TO A PREVIOUS LEAK. ISLAND AND ALL CABINETS HAVE ROLL OUT DRAWERS BEHIND DOORS. TWO PULL OUT CHOPPING BLOCKS. BUILT IN MW AND DW. LARGE WALK IN PANTRY AS WELL AS HUGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH MORE STORAGE. WIDE MOULDINGS AROUND ALL DOOR FRAMES AND WINDOWS IN TRUE CRAFTSMAN STYLE. ORIGINAL OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT ARE IN GOOD CONDITION. ALL WINDOWS IN HOME HAVE BEEN REPLACED WITH THERMOPANE UNITS. FIREPLACES HAVE NEVER BEEN USED BY CURRENT OWNER AND PASS WITHOUT WARRANTY. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH AN EXTRA GOOD SIZED CLOSET. SEPARATE DINING ROOM. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A GOOD CLOSET AND MANY WINDOWS. EN-SUITE BATHROOM. OTHER TWO BEDROOMS ALSO HAVE NICE CLOSETS. .

