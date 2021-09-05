CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youngstown, OH

Take a look at these homes on the market in Youngstown

Posted by 
Youngstown News Watch
Youngstown News Watch
 4 days ago

(Youngstown, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Youngstown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hc5d0_0bnMc6L800

2635 Austin, Youngstown, 44509

2 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 946 Square Feet | Built in 1921

GREAT RANCH!!! BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED!! Featuring Living Room with hardwood floors, Kitchen with oak cabinetry & newer countertops, Remodeled Full Bathroom, Two Bedrooms with large closets, Enclosed Front Porch, Full Basement with glass block windows ready to finish into your own Rec Room!! Recent updates include: light fixtures, pex plumbing, wiring, high efficiency furnace, hot water tank, roof shingles, vinyl siding. windows, storm doors and downspouts out to street. Large shed for extra storage. Call TODAY to schedule your showing of this WONDERFUL HOME!!

For open house information, contact Kathy A Ludt, Century 21 Lakeside Realty at 330-892-5966

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4308351)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dOxHm_0bnMc6L800

864 Willard Ave Southeast, Warren, 44484

3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,063 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Must see this 3 bedroom, 2 story home, full basement, 1 car detached garage and more. Property is sold as is. Property is subject to probate approval.

For open house information, contact Teresa M Crew, Action Realty Co at 330-898-3333

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4296732)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lLUZN_0bnMc6L800

151 Colonial Dr, Canfield, 44406

4 Beds 3 Baths | $364,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,328 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Three floors of cultured living space, packed with modern updates and tasteful styling fill this prominent Canfield home, all located in a desirable location just minutes from downtown! The brick faced structure peers out from behind tall trees to showcase its concrete driveway and manicured landscaping. Around back, the expansive rear patio surrounds a fantastic dining area inside, complete with skylight roof and side entry. Through the formal foyer, a posh family room extends with rich, merlot carpeting as formal dining awaits opposite the hall. The rear great room extends past an elaborate kitchen, trimmed in dark hardwoods and granite countertops for a slick, modern feel. Hardwood styled flooring runs beneath into the living room portion to meet a brick mantle with built-in cabinets. An updated half bath completes the floor. Upstairs, four bedrooms each enjoy spacious layout to include a sprawling master suite with full bespoke bath and hidden, tiled shower. An additional full bath joins at mid hall with dual vanity and gorgeous lighting and backsplash choices. Below, the finished basement opens with rec space and includes a full bar along with office space.

For open house information, contact Daniel J Alvarez, Real Living Brokers Rlty Group at 330-856-7777

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4306872)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shwGY_0bnMc6L800

2629 Austin, Youngstown, 44509

3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1953

WONDERFUL CAPE COD!! You will enjoy relaxing in your ENCLOSED FRONT or BACK PORCHES! This WELL MAINTAINED HOME features a spacious Living Room, Kitchen with oak cabinetry & newer countertops, Three to Four Bedrooms, Full Bathroom, OVERSIZED TWO CAR GARAGE (26'X24'), Shed and Concrete Driveway. More recent updates include: furnace, electric service, windows, roof shingles and vinyl siding. Call TODAY to schedule your showing of this FANTASTIC HOME!!

For open house information, contact Kathy A Ludt, Century 21 Lakeside Realty at 330-892-5966

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4308344)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Youngstown News Watch

Youngstown News Watch

Youngstown, OH
219
Followers
217
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Youngstown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Business
Youngstown, OH
Real Estate
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
City
Canfield, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Living Room#Family Room#Rec Room#Remodeled Full Bathroom#Pex Plumbing#Dual Vanity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy