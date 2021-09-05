Take a look at these homes on the market in Youngstown

(Youngstown, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Youngstown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2635 Austin, Youngstown, 44509 2 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 946 Square Feet | Built in 1921

GREAT RANCH!!! BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED!! Featuring Living Room with hardwood floors, Kitchen with oak cabinetry & newer countertops, Remodeled Full Bathroom, Two Bedrooms with large closets, Enclosed Front Porch, Full Basement with glass block windows ready to finish into your own Rec Room!! Recent updates include: light fixtures, pex plumbing, wiring, high efficiency furnace, hot water tank, roof shingles, vinyl siding. windows, storm doors and downspouts out to street. Large shed for extra storage. Call TODAY to schedule your showing of this WONDERFUL HOME!!

For open house information, contact Kathy A Ludt, Century 21 Lakeside Realty at 330-892-5966

864 Willard Ave Southeast, Warren, 44484 3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,063 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Must see this 3 bedroom, 2 story home, full basement, 1 car detached garage and more. Property is sold as is. Property is subject to probate approval.

For open house information, contact Teresa M Crew, Action Realty Co at 330-898-3333

151 Colonial Dr, Canfield, 44406 4 Beds 3 Baths | $364,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,328 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Three floors of cultured living space, packed with modern updates and tasteful styling fill this prominent Canfield home, all located in a desirable location just minutes from downtown! The brick faced structure peers out from behind tall trees to showcase its concrete driveway and manicured landscaping. Around back, the expansive rear patio surrounds a fantastic dining area inside, complete with skylight roof and side entry. Through the formal foyer, a posh family room extends with rich, merlot carpeting as formal dining awaits opposite the hall. The rear great room extends past an elaborate kitchen, trimmed in dark hardwoods and granite countertops for a slick, modern feel. Hardwood styled flooring runs beneath into the living room portion to meet a brick mantle with built-in cabinets. An updated half bath completes the floor. Upstairs, four bedrooms each enjoy spacious layout to include a sprawling master suite with full bespoke bath and hidden, tiled shower. An additional full bath joins at mid hall with dual vanity and gorgeous lighting and backsplash choices. Below, the finished basement opens with rec space and includes a full bar along with office space.

For open house information, contact Daniel J Alvarez, Real Living Brokers Rlty Group at 330-856-7777

2629 Austin, Youngstown, 44509 3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1953

WONDERFUL CAPE COD!! You will enjoy relaxing in your ENCLOSED FRONT or BACK PORCHES! This WELL MAINTAINED HOME features a spacious Living Room, Kitchen with oak cabinetry & newer countertops, Three to Four Bedrooms, Full Bathroom, OVERSIZED TWO CAR GARAGE (26'X24'), Shed and Concrete Driveway. More recent updates include: furnace, electric service, windows, roof shingles and vinyl siding. Call TODAY to schedule your showing of this FANTASTIC HOME!!

For open house information, contact Kathy A Ludt, Century 21 Lakeside Realty at 330-892-5966