CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Collins, CO

Check out these Fort Collins homes on the market

Posted by 
Fort Collins Journal
Fort Collins Journal
 4 days ago

(Fort Collins, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Collins will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CfSDb_0bnMc3gx00

638 Agate Ct, Fort Collins, 80525

3 Beds 3 Baths | $590,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,960 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful home with almost 5000 SF in west Ft Collins. No Metro tax. Enjoy the separation from the neighbors with a corner lot and it backs to a green belt. Main level master bedroom with 5 pc master bath and two more large bedrooms upstairs, all w/ walk in closets. Huge living room space with high end surround sound. Formal living room or office area. Large eat-in kitchen and formal dining room. Enjoy the 2nd floor loft area for even more space. And a giant unfinished basement with room to expand. New water heater, newer top end high eff. furnace and A/C upgrade, high quality roof. Mature landscaping. Community pool and clubhouse.

For open house information, contact Jace Thorpe, Neuhaus Real Estate Inc at 970-213-9394

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-947307)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tiZMx_0bnMc3gx00

2430 Wapiti Rd, Fort Collins, 80525

4 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,099 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Check out this ranch style home with 4 bedrooms/2 bath home with a 2 car attached garage. All new paint, carpet and flooring throughout. Lots of natural light and a full finished basement with wood burning stove make the space cozy and complete! Enjoy the large fenced yard with fruit trees galore! It's almost all complete and being sold "as-is". *Professional photos coming early next week* Please allow 48 hours for a response from the Seller.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Kelly, Keller Williams Realty NoCo at 970-449-7100

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-949820)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIqXo_0bnMc3gx00

5914 Spindlebush Ln, Fort Collins, 80528

2 Beds 2 Baths | $650,995 | Single Family Residence | 2,617 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This Wakefield Classic ranch plan with 2 bedrooms and an office is loaded with designer finishes throughout. The well-appointed gourmet kitchen opens to the Great Room which boasts a stone fireplace and 10' ceilings. A partial unfinished basement equipped with a rough in plumb and 2 daylight windows is ready for future finished living space. The community clubhouse features a fitness center, party room and outdoor pool with hot tub.

For open house information, contact Erin Glenn, Hub Real Estate at 970-217-6334

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-940444)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdKeW_0bnMc3gx00

2981 Sykes Dr, Fort Collins, 80524

4 Beds 4 Baths | $610,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,339 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Located in the premier neighborhood Mosaic only minutes from downtown, w/ a pool, & open space park. This Modern Craftsman home has 4 bedrooms, an office, & 4 bathrooms. Upon entering notice the eye-catching custom fireplace and oversized kitchen island in an open main floor. 9' ceilings, 36" crown molding cabinets, granite counter tops, gas stove w/ hood. 10x8 sliding glass doors make your outdoor living space an extension of your home w/ a composite deck and maintenance free living. Upstairs is open w/ a large loft, laundry room, & two bedrooms. Walk down your window filled hallway to the Master Suite w/ vaulted ceilings & wood tile flooring, & large walk-in closet. The basement is accented by a gorgeous stairway w/ wrought iron decorative balusters. 9' ceilings & massive open area w/ built in table for hobbies, french doors to large 4th bedroom, private full bathroom w/ honeycomb mosaic title & rain shower. Don't miss the chance to tour this home worthy of your consideration!

For open house information, contact Josh Flo Floryance, Resident Realty at 970-282-8585

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-949594)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fort Collins Journal

Fort Collins Journal

Fort Collins, CO
79
Followers
226
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Collins Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Collins, CO
Real Estate
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
Fort Collins, CO
Business
City
Fort Collins, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Home Office#Neuhaus Real Estate Inc#Wakefield Classic#Hub Real Estate#4#French#Resident Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy