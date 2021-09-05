Check out these Fort Collins homes on the market

(Fort Collins, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Collins will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

638 Agate Ct, Fort Collins, 80525 3 Beds 3 Baths | $590,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,960 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful home with almost 5000 SF in west Ft Collins. No Metro tax. Enjoy the separation from the neighbors with a corner lot and it backs to a green belt. Main level master bedroom with 5 pc master bath and two more large bedrooms upstairs, all w/ walk in closets. Huge living room space with high end surround sound. Formal living room or office area. Large eat-in kitchen and formal dining room. Enjoy the 2nd floor loft area for even more space. And a giant unfinished basement with room to expand. New water heater, newer top end high eff. furnace and A/C upgrade, high quality roof. Mature landscaping. Community pool and clubhouse.

2430 Wapiti Rd, Fort Collins, 80525 4 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,099 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Check out this ranch style home with 4 bedrooms/2 bath home with a 2 car attached garage. All new paint, carpet and flooring throughout. Lots of natural light and a full finished basement with wood burning stove make the space cozy and complete! Enjoy the large fenced yard with fruit trees galore! It's almost all complete and being sold "as-is". *Professional photos coming early next week* Please allow 48 hours for a response from the Seller.

5914 Spindlebush Ln, Fort Collins, 80528 2 Beds 2 Baths | $650,995 | Single Family Residence | 2,617 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This Wakefield Classic ranch plan with 2 bedrooms and an office is loaded with designer finishes throughout. The well-appointed gourmet kitchen opens to the Great Room which boasts a stone fireplace and 10' ceilings. A partial unfinished basement equipped with a rough in plumb and 2 daylight windows is ready for future finished living space. The community clubhouse features a fitness center, party room and outdoor pool with hot tub.

2981 Sykes Dr, Fort Collins, 80524 4 Beds 4 Baths | $610,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,339 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Located in the premier neighborhood Mosaic only minutes from downtown, w/ a pool, & open space park. This Modern Craftsman home has 4 bedrooms, an office, & 4 bathrooms. Upon entering notice the eye-catching custom fireplace and oversized kitchen island in an open main floor. 9' ceilings, 36" crown molding cabinets, granite counter tops, gas stove w/ hood. 10x8 sliding glass doors make your outdoor living space an extension of your home w/ a composite deck and maintenance free living. Upstairs is open w/ a large loft, laundry room, & two bedrooms. Walk down your window filled hallway to the Master Suite w/ vaulted ceilings & wood tile flooring, & large walk-in closet. The basement is accented by a gorgeous stairway w/ wrought iron decorative balusters. 9' ceilings & massive open area w/ built in table for hobbies, french doors to large 4th bedroom, private full bathroom w/ honeycomb mosaic title & rain shower. Don't miss the chance to tour this home worthy of your consideration!

