Take a look at these homes on the New Haven market now

(New Haven, CT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in New Haven than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

116 Ford Street, Ansonia, 06401 3 Beds 1 Bath | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,228 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Multiple offers, Highest and best due by Sunday at 5pm. Cute 3 bed ranch in the Hilltop area close to Ansonia Nature Center, Massaro Community Farm and Mead School. Younger vinyl siding and windows, huge lot, attached 1 car garage and full unfinished basement are just some of the fantastic things about this one level home. Hardwood in all bedrooms, hardwood and fireplace in living room and an extra den off the kitchen for extra living space. Needs a few things here and there, roof older but no leaks, may not go FHA, Sold AS IS. Stainless steel fridge not staying and will be replaced by the fridge in the basement, washer and dryer not staying. Great opportunity at this price and tons of potential.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Camella, Re/Max Right Choice at 203-268-1118

11 School Ground Road, Branford, 06405 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Mobile Home | 720 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This brand new 2 bed/1 bath is built to impress! Stay comfortable all year round with central air and efficient propane heat. The gourmet kitchen is the heart of the house with large granite countertops, gas range, a dual sink and brand-new stainless-steel appliances. The open concept is perfect for entertaining. The unit will also boast a new washer and dryer. Outside you will find 2 beautiful decks for entertaining and comfortable and easy access to your new home. Conveniently located near public transportation, restaurants, shopping, emergency services, hospitals, and easy access to the highway. This new unit will have to be assessed by the Town of Branford.

For open house information, contact William Roggi, Calcagni Real Estate at 203-272-1821

8 Meghan Court, Shelton, 06484 3 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Great opportunity to own a 3 br colonial on quiet cul-de-sac. Features formal living room and dining room with hardwood floors. Eat-in kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, & stainless steel appliances. Family Room with fireplace (pellet stove will stay), and newer laminate flooring. Conveniently located half bath and laundry room. Three spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. The master features 2 walk-in closets and private full bath. Finished lower level with access to two car garage. Private backyard with extensive decking and heated above ground pool. Crown moldings throughout first floor. This home is priced with improvements in mind and is being sold "as is:". Central air is not working- owner using window units which will stay.

For open house information, contact Jodi Dawley, Real Estate Two at 203-926-1122

137 Leetes Island Road, Branford, 06405 7 Beds 1 Bath | $4,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,411 Square Feet | Built in 1762

Just outside of the artistic village of Stony Creek in Branford, Connecticut sits a true legend in the iconic “Lakso Farm” a.k.a. “The Old Stone Barn Farm of Stony Creek”. Frozen in time and weathered, the iconic farmhouse and old stone barn stand like beacons for those making their way back to the shoreline and Thimble Islands after a long week in the city. The farmhouse itself is rich in history; cared for almost two and one-half centuries by among others, a Town Selectman, teachers, and a pioneer of “moving pictures”. Purchased in 1925 by a talented stone mason by trade and his wife, the fabulous Leetes Island Road location, just off of Interstate 95 at Exit 56, still provides a perfect quick on and off for residents and visitors on their way home or to visit the scenic shoreline. The land was bestowed the prestigious A.V.A. Designation; designating it as a Viticultural Area with soils second only to the Connecticut River Valley and well suited for a Shoreline Vineyard. The “farm” is composed of four parcels, at just under 63 acres. The largest of the four parcels, directly across from the farmhouse and stone barn, totals 34.3 acres. The farm itself, on the opposite side of Leetes Island Road sits on 5.8 acres and embraces the farmhouse, stone barn, milk house, farm stand, and other structures. Almost 20 acres of spectacularly textured land is situated across Red Hill Road, while the remaining 3 acres is located two parcels down Leetes Island Road, closer to Stony Creek.

For open house information, contact John Campbell, Page Taft - Compass at 203-245-1593