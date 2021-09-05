Olympia-curious? These homes are on the market

(Olympia, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Olympia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6821 Littlerock Rd Sw, Tumwater, 98512 2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 832 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Welcome Home! Absolutely Adorable Cottage Style Rambler Situated on a Fabulous 0.32+ Acre Lot in the Heart of Tumwater. Spacious and open floor plan, light and bright kitchen with nice eating area, 2 total bdrms and 1 full bath. You will love the quality craftsmanship, gleaming hardwood floors and designer touches throughout this wonderfully updated home. Centrally located to all amenities, major shopping, Freeway, Schools, etc. Brand new water heater and permitted electrical panel. Partially fenced, 1 car attached garage plus a detached shop/shed with electric that could be easily converted to work space or potentially a home office. In City limits - Urban Growth Area. This is a Remarkable Value!

1912 72Nd Ave Se, Tumwater, 98501 3 Beds 3 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,264 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This home is located in the desirable Deschutes River Highlands. Inside you will find an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a large den that may be used in a variety of ways. Upstairs features all the bedrooms including the master suite which includes a bathroom with a tub, walk-in shower and a large walk-in closet. The main floor hosts an eat-in kitchen bar, lg walk-in pantry, wall to wall Luxury Vinyl Flooring and Quartz countertops. Just a step out the sliding glass door brings you to a fully fenced backyard and the beautiful paver patio with built in outdoor kitchen and fire pit. What a great way to end summer entertaining in your new home with a bbq and a fire.

1602 Alder St Se, Lacey, 98503 3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,480 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Welcome home to this well maintained 3 bedroom rambler in the heart of Lacey. Featuring new laminate flooring throughout main living area. The kitchen has tons of cabinets for storage, a large peninsula with plenty of room for prep, and stainless appliances. Get cozy by the wood stove in the spacious living area. All Three bedrooms are complete with walk in closets, including the master which also has an attached bath. Entertain on the covered deck or near the firepit in the fully fenced backyard. Centrally located on over a 1/4 acre lot, close to restaurants, shopping, and I-5. A quick commute to JBLM.

1201 85Th Ave Se, Tumwater, 98501 4 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,322 Square Feet | Built in 1981

STOP! Read this! You don't find homes like this everyday...nestled in a park like, 1.26 ac setting is a beautifully landscaped 4 bedroom home. Formal and casual rooms, super cool eat in kitchen w/ coffee bar, huge primary bedroom. Outside, an expansive, serene koi/goldfish pond w/ waterfall...listen to the water....truly an oasis. Also, multi car paved parking to complement the 3 car garage, firepit w/ woodshed, and 4000 sq ft irrigated garden area w/weed block and trellises, 7' x 16' metal storage shed. Plenty of room for additional outbuildings to be constructed. All this, just minutes from shopping, freeway access, and recreation. Carpet Allowance of $5000.

