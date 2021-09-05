CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olympia, WA

Olympia-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Olympia Times
Olympia Times
 4 days ago

(Olympia, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Olympia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uEv1N_0bnMbwg600

6821 Littlerock Rd Sw, Tumwater, 98512

2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 832 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Welcome Home! Absolutely Adorable Cottage Style Rambler Situated on a Fabulous 0.32+ Acre Lot in the Heart of Tumwater. Spacious and open floor plan, light and bright kitchen with nice eating area, 2 total bdrms and 1 full bath. You will love the quality craftsmanship, gleaming hardwood floors and designer touches throughout this wonderfully updated home. Centrally located to all amenities, major shopping, Freeway, Schools, etc. Brand new water heater and permitted electrical panel. Partially fenced, 1 car attached garage plus a detached shop/shed with electric that could be easily converted to work space or potentially a home office. In City limits - Urban Growth Area. This is a Remarkable Value!

For open house information, contact Stacy Littlejohn, Keller Williams - Olympia at 360-786-6900

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11862792)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ebAF_0bnMbwg600

1912 72Nd Ave Se, Tumwater, 98501

3 Beds 3 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,264 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This home is located in the desirable Deschutes River Highlands. Inside you will find an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a large den that may be used in a variety of ways. Upstairs features all the bedrooms including the master suite which includes a bathroom with a tub, walk-in shower and a large walk-in closet. The main floor hosts an eat-in kitchen bar, lg walk-in pantry, wall to wall Luxury Vinyl Flooring and Quartz countertops. Just a step out the sliding glass door brings you to a fully fenced backyard and the beautiful paver patio with built in outdoor kitchen and fire pit. What a great way to end summer entertaining in your new home with a bbq and a fire.

For open house information, contact Jake LaRoche, Keller Williams - Puyallup at 253-848-5304

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11890430)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ZkFF_0bnMbwg600

1602 Alder St Se, Lacey, 98503

3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,480 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Welcome home to this well maintained 3 bedroom rambler in the heart of Lacey. Featuring new laminate flooring throughout main living area. The kitchen has tons of cabinets for storage, a large peninsula with plenty of room for prep, and stainless appliances. Get cozy by the wood stove in the spacious living area. All Three bedrooms are complete with walk in closets, including the master which also has an attached bath. Entertain on the covered deck or near the firepit in the fully fenced backyard. Centrally located on over a 1/4 acre lot, close to restaurants, shopping, and I-5. A quick commute to JBLM.

For open house information, contact Jason Munoz, Keller Williams - Olympia at 360-786-6900

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11898544)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQ7fv_0bnMbwg600

1201 85Th Ave Se, Tumwater, 98501

4 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,322 Square Feet | Built in 1981

STOP! Read this! You don't find homes like this everyday...nestled in a park like, 1.26 ac setting is a beautifully landscaped 4 bedroom home. Formal and casual rooms, super cool eat in kitchen w/ coffee bar, huge primary bedroom. Outside, an expansive, serene koi/goldfish pond w/ waterfall...listen to the water....truly an oasis. Also, multi car paved parking to complement the 3 car garage, firepit w/ woodshed, and 4000 sq ft irrigated garden area w/weed block and trellises, 7' x 16' metal storage shed. Plenty of room for additional outbuildings to be constructed. All this, just minutes from shopping, freeway access, and recreation. Carpet Allowance of $5000.

For open house information, contact Phil Harlan, Keller Williams - Olympia at 360-786-6900

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11819422)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Olympia Times

Olympia Times

Olympia, WA
130
Followers
221
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Olympia Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tumwater, WA
Local
Washington Business
Olympia, WA
Business
Olympia, WA
Real Estate
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Lacey, WA
City
Olympia, WA
City
Home, WA
City
Puyallup, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Water Heater#Welcome Home#Wa#Freeway Schools#Vinyl Flooring#Quartz#Jblm#Carpet Allowance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy