House hunt Jackson: See what’s on the market now

(Jackson, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jackson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2339 Coronet Pl, Jackson, 39204 3 Beds 2 Baths | $38,900 | 1,411 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Perfect investment! Whether you're ready to own your own home, start investing or add another investment property to your portfolio... this is the place for you! Just add TLC!

1301 Jasmine Way, Flowood, 39232 4 Beds 4 Baths | $550,087 | 3,179 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Now is your chance to make this new construction home in sought-after Latter Rayne your own! Pick your colors and finishes! Minutes from shopping and dinning at Dogwood and a short drive from the Reservoir. Do not miss this opportunity to customize your beautiful home today!

108 Longridge Dr, Florence, 39073 4 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | 2,360 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Wow! Are you ready to be amazed? This home is just a few miles from town, but sitting on the back porch you will think you are in the of middle nowhere! This home has all of the cool updated features that come with a custom built home. Walking into the front door of this amazing 4 bedroom home you will be greeted with an open floorplan with beautiful hardwood floors. No detail was left out of this jewel. The full three baths and genius layout gives you two full feature bedrooms! This like new home has hardly been lived in. Stainless steel appliances fill the kitchen in what will be sure to amaze all of your friends. The backyard is HUGE and is very private backing up to Florence's wooded land. The fenced in portion is only a small part of the land this property boast. It stretches well beyond. Perfect spot for a pool! Keep the yard nice with a built in sprinkler system. They are a must in this heat. Call a NextHome Realtor today and bring a friend, (we have a three car garage)!

412 Pine Ridge Dr, Florence, 39073 5 Beds 4 Baths | $265,000 | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1990

**HOME WITH DEEDED LAKES*** With some TLC this home with INDOOR POOL/HOT TUB is waiting to become loved again!!!. This home features a beautiful open floor plan, 4br/2 1/2ba in the main house, country kitchen w/granite counter tops and COPPER farm sink, propane stove, dishwasher, slate flooring in bathrooms and laundry, Jacuzzi tub in master, barn doors that open from the family room to a beautiful sun room! Adjacent to the main house is a 1br/1ba mother in law suite/apartment w/living space, full closet and kitchenette! This home is located in a private community with deeded access to 13 lakes! Just behind the house is waterfront access! French Doors from Master Bedroom lead you to private deck which goes all the way around the back of the house to the pool room, private deck off Master, porch/deck connecting the Mother in law suite, covered front porch, high ceilings with wood beams, it also comes with a powered workshop! This house has too much to list. It is definitely a must see. The indoor pool room has central heat and 2 A/Cs (Apr. 1000 sq ft) but needs some TLC to bring life back to this amazing space!

