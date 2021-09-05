Take a look at these homes for sale in Saint Davids Church

(Saint Davids Church, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Saint Davids Church will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

101 Spring Hollow Rd, Woodstock, 22664 3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,402 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Beautiful Log Home on over 5 acres just minutes from the town of Woodstock and I-81 and just 40 minutes from Harrisonburg! Relax on the covered front porch or the back deck. Open floor plan features living room with brick fireplace with insert and two sets of doors to back yard. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large dining area and doors to deck. 1st floor main bedroom with mountain views and a fantastic bath - check out the custom stained glass windows. Upper level features 2 large bedrooms, each with skylight. Lower level offers great space for storage, potential workout or rec room. The detached garage offers plenty of space for 6 cars. Horses are allowed. Adjoining lot also available for just over 11 acres @ $530,000.

433 Forest Hills Dr, Luray, 22835 4 Beds 4 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,032 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Welcome to your luxurious new home in the highly desirable subdivision The Ridge at Forest Hills! As you enter the main floor of this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home you will enjoy a modern open floor plan with hardwood & ceramic tile floors, a formal living room with a gas fireplace, formal dining room, den & kitchen with eat-in dining space. Upstairs features a large primary suite with double sinks, 3 additional bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The fully finished partially walk-out basement boasts hardwood flooring, additional kitchenette, bonus room, currently being used as another bedroom, and full bathroom. Outside features a gently sloping, cleared, roughly 0.34 acre yard with simple, but elegant landscaping for easy maintenance. This home is conveniently located close to downtown Luray and all Luray public schools, while maintaining a peaceful country setting. This extremely well maintained property is a MUST see!

1515 Fort Valley Road, Luray, 22835 2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | 670 Square Feet | Built in 1970

A very quiet and peaceful retreat. This 5.88+/- (3 lots) acres offers a variety of options. Escape from the hustle and bustle of life with full-time living or just convert this place into an AirB&B. The main cabin has one bedroom, one bath, and a living room kitchen combo. There is a wood-burning fireplace with a woodstove insert, off the back there is a screened-in porch with a swing, it opens to the back yard from the porch and has a very pretty view of the woods and mountains in the distance. The bonus cabin has an open area with a shallow sleeping loft and half bath. With a little ingenuity, you can add a kitchenette and a shower. It also has a front porch with a swing and view of the woods and mountains in the distance. This property is mostly fenced and has a new barn and 2 additional sheds. There is a walking path that encompassing the property. All paved and state-maintained roads leading up the mountain and through the National Forest. Lots of ATTRACTIONS NEARBY Luray Caverns, Shenandoah National Park, Shenandoah Caverns, Appalachian Trail, Skyline Caverns, Shenandoah River State Park, Lots of Wineries. And don't forget you are just minutes from the **CAONE CAPITAL OF VIRGINIA**. The owner has had horses on the property, Great for Goats, Chickens, and that small little farmette. Come take a look at this quaint and outstanding property!!! YOU WILL LOVE IT!

4 Terrace Ln, Luray, 22835 3 Beds 3 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,045 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath with partially finished walkout basement. Located in a great neighborhood near the Luray Middle and Elementary Schools. The kitchen walks out to a wooden deck overlooking the large back yard. This property has been lovingly maintained and is ready for it's new owners! Offers need to be in by 2pm Tuesday July 6th for review.

