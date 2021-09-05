Check out these homes on the Dot Lake market now

(Dot Lake, AK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Dot Lake than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1216 Clearwater Road, Delta Junction, 99737 3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 2021

1580 sq ft ranch style home with attached heated garage under construction. 3 bed/2 bath. Excellent location on the corner of Clearwater Road and Willow. Energy efficient, open floor plan, radiant floor heat, LED throughout, quartz counter tops in beautiful new kitchen, vinyl floor planking. Excellent location on pretty wooded lot. Master suite with full bath and walk in closet.

4180 Center Drive, Delta Junction, 99737 4 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,260 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New two story beautiful home being built for you! with plenty of space for living in any Alaskan season! This home offers 4 bedrooms, two and half baths, open floor concept on the first floor and plenty of play room on the second. Heated two car garage for cars and toys!

4425 Jack Warren Road, Delta Junction, 99737 3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Solidly built and recently updated Gilbertson home with split entry. Arctic entry, new white cabinetry and spacious island and counter tops in kitchen, new flooring throughout, fresh paint, master suite, office, bonus rooms, Baseboard heat with wood stove for back up, large deck, detached garage with shop, wood shop, car port, greenhouse, chicken house. Updates galore! This is a beautiful home!!

