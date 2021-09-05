CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
22-year-old arrested following foot chase in Dorchester

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
(kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DORCHESTER, Mass. — A 22-year-old is now facing firearm charges after a traffic stop followed by a foot chase pursuit in the area of Harvard Street and Wales Street in Dorchester Saturday night.

The Boston Police Department told Boston 25 News the incident occurred at 10:19 p.m. when officers observed a vehicle with a broken tail light before they decided to conduct a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, officers requested the license and registration from the driver. But he could only produce a learner’s permit, which requires a licensed operator to be present in the motor vehicle.

Officers noticed that the driver, Miles McKinney, 22, of Boston, was making several quick movements in the area underneath his seat, which prompted officers to advise McKinney to keep his hands visible.

Due to the officer’s fear that it may be a weapon, they asked the driver to step out of the vehicle. McKinney then tried to put the car in gear and flee the scene but was unsuccessful. He then fled on foot, which resulted in a foot chase.

Officers arrested McKinney before frisking the vehicle and discovering a fanny pack under the driver’s seat that contained a firearm reportedly stolen out of Miami in 2017. The firearm was determined to be Springfield XD-S 45 Caliber.

McKinney is facing charges that include unlicensed operation, defective equipment, license plate not illuminated, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and receiving stolen property. He is expected to appear for his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

