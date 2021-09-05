Check out these York homes on the market

(York, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in York will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

135 Maple Run Drive, York, 17404 3 Beds 3 Baths | $257,990 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in None

New Express Townhomes now selling in Conewago Township, PA! Situated just off of I-83, this charming community is located near retail, historic hot spots, as well as spacious county and state parks. Join our First to Know program and receive updates on this upcoming community as we get them.We can't wait to welcome you home to York!

For open house information, contact Locust Run Sales D.R. Horton - Central-Pennsylvania

113 Valmere Path, York, 17403 2 Beds 2 Baths | $354,990 | 1,618 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy all the benefits of a luxury single-family home with none of the maintenance. The Demming floorplan offers first-floor living at its finest in a private hilltop neighborhood where all exterior maintenance, snow removal, and lawncare is taken care of. This single-family floorplan offers 1,618-2,347 sq ft with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, attached 2-car garage and two different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home. Inside the home, the entry has a bedroom with full bath and Walk-in Closet on one side with a hall on the other connecting the 2-car garage and laundry room to the home. Beyond the entry is the kitchen with large dine-in island and breakfast area open to the great room. The Owner's Retreat is tucked off the Great Room and features a private Owner's Bath and large Walk-In closet. The Demming has the option of a full unfinished basement with plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a lower level gameroom finish option. The Demming also has the option to include a finished second floor with a full bed/bath and gameroom combo or two full bedrooms and full bath. Select from options to modify the floorplan for how you want to live by adding additional square feet or changing bathroom layouts. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.

For open house information, contact Chanticleer Charter Homes & Neighborhoods

146 Maribel Lane, York, 17403 3 Beds 3 Baths | $598,990 | 2,625 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy all the benefits of a luxury single-family home with none of the maintenance. The Turner floorplan offers first-floor living at its finest in a private hilltop neighborhood where all exterior maintenance, snow removal, and lawncare is taken care of. The Conroy single-family home floorplan offers 2,625-2,894 sq ft of low maintenance first-floor living with 2 different elevation options, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and attached 2-car garage. A large entry welcomes you into the home with direct access to both a living room and formal dining room. The living room has the option to be upgraded into a dedicated study. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room overflowing into the kitchen and breakfast area. Privately tucked off the entry is a large first-floor Owner's Retreat with an oversized walk-in closet and private Owner's Bath. A 2-car side load garage is connected to the home through a dedicated friend's entry with laundry room and walk-in kitchen pantry. The Conroy comes with a full unfinished walkout basement providing plenty of storage and rec space. The second floor has a versatile upper gallery space with two bedrooms and full bath. This floorplan is only available with our move in ready homes at Chanticleer.

For open house information, contact Chanticleer Charter Homes & Neighborhoods

110 Maple Run Dr, York, 17404 3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,990 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in None

New Express Townhomes now selling in Conewago Township, PA! Situated just off of I-83, this charming community is located near retail, historic hot spots, as well as spacious county and state parks. Join our First to Know program and receive updates on this upcoming community as we get them.We can't wait to welcome you home to York!

For open house information, contact Locust Run Sales D.R. Horton - Central-Pennsylvania