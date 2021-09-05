CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winton, MN

Take a look at these homes on the Winton market now

Winton News Beat
 4 days ago

(Winton, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Winton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

13380 Villa Road, Ely, 55731

3 Beds 3 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,748 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Statuesque 3+ bedroom 2 bath home sitting on 2 acres with a view of gorgeous White Iron Lake minutes outside of Ely. This country property includes a home, 4 stall detached garage along with a manufactured home for plenty of extra room for company! The home boasts a huge kitchen with a separate dining room and a living room complete with a wood fireplace for those chilly night. The 4 season porch leaves plenty of extra space for whatever you can imagine. The main floor also features 2 bedrooms and full bath. Upstairs is another 3/4 bath along with a bedroom and a room so big you could use it as a family room OR bedroom. The lower level is unfinished. The detached garage has 3 stalls facing the driveway and an additional stall in back for a workshop or to store the toys. The best part is that you're a stones throw from White Iron Lake!

For open house information, contact Betsy Clark, Northwoods Land Office, Inc at 218-753-2300

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5663929)

435 Sunset Rd, Ely, 55731

3 Beds 3 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Custom built 3600 sq. ft. home on White Iron Lake, just minutes from Ely. 1.1 acre with beautiful mature trees & 215 ft. of level shoreline. The well designed floor plan features an open living, dining, kitchen with floor to ceiling windows & access to the lake facing deck from the living area. Master bedroom with a newly remodeled beautiful master bath with a walk-in shower, soaking tub & heated tile. His & Hers walk-in closets. Patio door to the deck from the bedroom. Main floor guest bedroom with wood floors. Beautifully renovated 2nd bathroom. The kitchen has Swanstone counters, corner sink, beautiful cabinetry. Spacious dining area overlooking the lake. Living room fireplace. Main floor laundry. The 1800 sq ft lower level has an open area at the bottom of the stairs for office space, quilting or lends itself to multiple uses. Family room with a full wall of book cases, fireplace, sound system, patio doors to the front yard.

For open house information, contact Jan Erchul, Z' Up North Realty at 218-827-2288

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-140596)

3297 Nw Burntside Lake, Ely, 55731

1 Bed 1 Bath | $1,085,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Burntside Lake Handscribed Log Home In Private Bay At End Of Pristine Granite Fiord. Set on 1703 ft shoreline & 38.75 acres of park-like forest w/walking trails, surrounded on 3 sides by Federal forests at the edge of the BWCA. Huisman custom built 2010, 800 SF, 1B/1B home w/cedar shake roof & wrap deck. Open great rm w/wood burning firepl & wall of windows showcasing majestic panoramic views over lake & surrounding forest. Surveyed, drilled well, full septic system, fire suppression system, permanent electricity (no generator), dock. A spectacular retreat from the distractions of everyday life. Relax in the total peace & quiet of the forest & the extraordinary beauty of Burntside!

For open house information, contact Lisa Janisch, Janisch Realty Inc at 218-780-6644

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-141299)

13496 Pine Rd, Ely, 55731

2 Beds 1 Bath | $174,900 | 480 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Here is a rare opportunity to own a great two bedroom cabin just steps from the shore on the White Iron chain of lakes! It is not often that one of the 12 luxury cabins that are part of the Retreats On White Iron Lake goes up for sale and here are a few of the reasons why... Imagine a place you can make your own because it is your own-- by renovating, furnishing and decorating just the way you want it. Imagine owning a cabin that truly helps pay for itself when you are not using it. Imagine your family having full use of the fun family resort next door with a sandy beach, sauna, kayaks, canoes and paddle boats, all there for you to use for free. Imagine your cabin being sparking clean with fresh linens every time you arrive and having someone else take care of all that cleaning for you when you leave…every time! Imagine never having to make a special trip up to your cabin just to do maintenance, or put in docks, or mow the lawn, or shut things down at the end of the season, because all of that is taken care of for you. Imagine that, rather than sitting empty when you are not using it, other guests are welcomed to your special place to make their own memories. Imagine getting rental checks in the mail, which can help greatly reduce your cost of ownership. These are just some of the reasons that it is pretty rare for a cabin at the Retreats On White Iron Lake to be offered for sale. In fact, several of our owners have been part of our community for many years. . One of 12 units included in the common interest community Retreats on White Iron Lake #28. Over 250 feet of common shore line and 12 acres of total property. This unit is within 75 feet of White Iron Lake with an awesome view from inside the cabin or the screened in porch. The CIC allows private use and to also join the CIC's governing association that operates the resort,and earn income by participating in the resorts rental pool. Opportunities to stay all summer too. Dock space included. Very low HOA fees, only $200 per year.

For open house information, contact Kerry Davis, Canoe Capital Realty, LLC at 218-235-1084

Copyright © 2021 Lake Superior Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DAARMN-6096016)

See more property details

