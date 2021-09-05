Check out these homes for sale in Primrose now

(Primrose, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Primrose. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

604 Bear Track Rd Road, Beattyville, 41311 3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2001

10 acres in Lee County waiting for YOU. 3 bed, 2 bath manufactured home with new HVAC outside unit being installed. Small older home on property, needing work or torn down. The property also features a lot with septic, water and electricity available. Located in the Bear Track area, near the lake, the bear track for hiking, a close country store and park area. The property is also near the Red River Gorge and Natural Bridge. This is a great location to live, or as a vacation getaway. Call us today to learn more.

For open house information, contact Shayne Puckett, Realty World Trifecta at 606-726-0003

820 Highway 11, Beattyville, 41311 4 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1928

FOUR Bedroom Home on +/- 2.5 Acres. This property May Front on Possum Hollow Road as well. Some interior work may have to be done. Two Front Living Rooms, both with a NON Functioning Fireplace. Wooden Shed in front yard and Camper Trailer do NOT convey. Close to Downtown Beattyville. Convenient to Natural Bridge and the Gorge. SOLD PER THE DEED.

For open house information, contact Ernie Martin, COLOR Real Estate at 859-552-0070

3181 Highway 52 West, Beattyville, 41311 4 Beds 4 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Private Country Living convenientt to Beattyville, Red River Gorge, and the Mountain Parkway. Formal Living Room AND an Open Kitchen/Dining/FamilyRoom Area! Large Front Front Porch. Huge Back Deck surrounding an Above Ground Pool. First floor Master Suite. PLUS a Mini-Master Suite on the first floor as well. Man Cave/HobbyRoom/BusinessRoom with separate Outside Entrance. +/- 15 acres with a pond, waterfall, and a Barn. Sold Per the Deed.

For open house information, contact Ernie Martin, COLOR Real Estate at 859-552-0070

645 Right Fork Fixer Road, Beattyville, 41311 4 Beds 3 Baths | $409,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Adventure seekers! Here's the vacation home, Rental/Airbnb, or primary residence you've been waiting for! This BEAUTIFUL cabin constructed with solid 12' logs nestled on nearly 3 acres of beautiful wilderness has all of the amenities of city living tucked away into a private gated community. Additionally, the property is broken up into 3 parcels offering an opportunity to build 2 additional income producing vacation homes (one parcel sitting underneath a gorgeous cliff overhang that provides a premier flat camping area.) Furthermore, this stunning property features an open concept layout, 1st floor master bed and bath, 1st floor utility room and 1/2 bath, 1st floor office/bedroom, 2 nicely sized bedrooms on 2nd floor(ship lap to be finished out this week), open loft area for 5th bed, and large a storage room in the basement with separate garage.Step outside and enjoy countless ATV and hiking/horseback trails offering waterfall views throughout the scenic mountain landscape! Located 15 Miles from Red River Gorge, 10 Miles to Natural Bridge, 2 miles from climbing walls, and Hollerwood ATV park less than 5 miles, this property will be sure to satisfy anyone's outdoor desires!

For open house information, contact Andrew Miller, Lifstyl Real Estate at 859-278-7501