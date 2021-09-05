CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Primrose, KY

Check out these homes for sale in Primrose now

Posted by 
Primrose Digest
Primrose Digest
 4 days ago

(Primrose, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Primrose. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2oPi_0bnMbaVM00

604 Bear Track Rd Road, Beattyville, 41311

3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2001

10 acres in Lee County waiting for YOU. 3 bed, 2 bath manufactured home with new HVAC outside unit being installed. Small older home on property, needing work or torn down. The property also features a lot with septic, water and electricity available. Located in the Bear Track area, near the lake, the bear track for hiking, a close country store and park area. The property is also near the Red River Gorge and Natural Bridge. This is a great location to live, or as a vacation getaway. Call us today to learn more.

For open house information, contact Shayne Puckett, Realty World Trifecta at 606-726-0003

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20110506)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAc1X_0bnMbaVM00

820 Highway 11, Beattyville, 41311

4 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1928

FOUR Bedroom Home on +/- 2.5 Acres. This property May Front on Possum Hollow Road as well. Some interior work may have to be done. Two Front Living Rooms, both with a NON Functioning Fireplace. Wooden Shed in front yard and Camper Trailer do NOT convey. Close to Downtown Beattyville. Convenient to Natural Bridge and the Gorge. SOLD PER THE DEED.

For open house information, contact Ernie Martin, COLOR Real Estate at 859-552-0070

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20104125)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ApZs_0bnMbaVM00

3181 Highway 52 West, Beattyville, 41311

4 Beds 4 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Private Country Living convenientt to Beattyville, Red River Gorge, and the Mountain Parkway. Formal Living Room AND an Open Kitchen/Dining/FamilyRoom Area! Large Front Front Porch. Huge Back Deck surrounding an Above Ground Pool. First floor Master Suite. PLUS a Mini-Master Suite on the first floor as well. Man Cave/HobbyRoom/BusinessRoom with separate Outside Entrance. +/- 15 acres with a pond, waterfall, and a Barn. Sold Per the Deed.

For open house information, contact Ernie Martin, COLOR Real Estate at 859-552-0070

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20118729)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qGC5a_0bnMbaVM00

645 Right Fork Fixer Road, Beattyville, 41311

4 Beds 3 Baths | $409,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Adventure seekers! Here's the vacation home, Rental/Airbnb, or primary residence you've been waiting for! This BEAUTIFUL cabin constructed with solid 12' logs nestled on nearly 3 acres of beautiful wilderness has all of the amenities of city living tucked away into a private gated community. Additionally, the property is broken up into 3 parcels offering an opportunity to build 2 additional income producing vacation homes (one parcel sitting underneath a gorgeous cliff overhang that provides a premier flat camping area.) Furthermore, this stunning property features an open concept layout, 1st floor master bed and bath, 1st floor utility room and 1/2 bath, 1st floor office/bedroom, 2 nicely sized bedrooms on 2nd floor(ship lap to be finished out this week), open loft area for 5th bed, and large a storage room in the basement with separate garage.Step outside and enjoy countless ATV and hiking/horseback trails offering waterfall views throughout the scenic mountain landscape! Located 15 Miles from Red River Gorge, 10 Miles to Natural Bridge, 2 miles from climbing walls, and Hollerwood ATV park less than 5 miles, this property will be sure to satisfy anyone's outdoor desires!

For open house information, contact Andrew Miller, Lifstyl Real Estate at 859-278-7501

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20108059)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Primrose Digest

Primrose Digest

Primrose, KY
16
Followers
220
Post
518
Views
ABOUT

With Primrose Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
County
Lee County, KY
City
Beattyville, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Primrose, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Realty World Trifecta#Front Living Rooms#Non Functioning Fireplace#Camper Trailer#Rental Airbnb#Lifstyl Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy