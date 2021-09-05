Take a look at these homes for sale in Victory

(Victory, VT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Victory. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

200 Orchard Road, Burke, 05832 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,887 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Located directly across from BMA sits this custom crafted white pine log home built by the Wooden House company of Vermont. Encompassing all the elements with a stunning Burke Mountain face view, the serenity of the Mountain Brook babbling in the backdrop and fieldstone masonry appurtenance throughout. Inside you'll find a grand entry, blue stone flooring, a library and a first floor bedroom with en suite. Thoughtfully positioned, the laundry room with 3/4 bath allows for immediate entry after a long and dirty day on the trails. There is an inviting area to gather in the heart of the home with a floor to ceiling hearth and 2 privately situated porches. The second level will accommodate 7 within the large loft area and 2 separate bedrooms. There is a 3/4 bathroom with a second laundry and office space. The fully finished lower level offers a workshop with private entrance designed for ski and bike repair. There is a second workshop along with cold storage and a separate utility room. The large family rumpus room offers access to a private under porch patio with fieldstone hearth. Ample yard space to play and the opportunity to explore Burke mountain in your own back yard. This property abuts acres of the mountain's nature preserve land. A true gem on the mountain, this is the one you won't want to miss!

254 Bald Hill Pond Road, Newark, 05871 7 Beds 7 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,580 Square Feet | Built in 2001

A stunning custom cedar log cabin located in the heart of the Northeast Kingdom with privacy! The main floor offers a formal entry, beautifully updated eat-in kitchen, pantry with hidden washer/dryer, 1/2 bath and a master bedroom with a 3/4 bath. The fully finished, walkout basement that is currently used for a short term rental and offers 4 bedrooms each with a 3/4 bath, kitchen/dining area and living room area. The oversized (32x42), 3 bay garage is heated and offers lots of storage overhead. There is also a 5 stall barn with tack room as well as a studio and additional storage on the 2nd floor. This very special property is located within walking distance to Newark Pond and offers access to the VAST trail system through a feeder trail. If this wasn't enough, there is a small maple sugar operation with 150+ trees to tap including a sugarhouse along with a shed that holds 8 cord of wood. It's named 'Snowed Inn' for good reason as this area gets some of the most snowfalls around. Come see this incredible property!

5816 Route 102, Guildhall, 05905 1 Bed 1 Bath | $79,000 | Mobile Home | 792 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Located in the quaint town of Guildhall, VT this .83 acre level lot has direct frontage on the Connecticut River and offers a great view overlooking the river and towards the mountains of New Hampshire. This lot would make a great spot for a vacation home or forever home. There is power, private septic and town water already on this lot. Property is located on a town maintained paved road and is close to Lancaster, NH for shopping and dining opportunities. Guildhall has school choice for all grades. There is a 1970's mobile home on the lot that is in disrepair and is being sold "as-is, as-seen".

2486 Peak Road, Wheelock, 05851 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,264 Square Feet | Built in 1920

An absolutely lovely Northeast Kingdom property! This single family home sits on 92+/- acres and has plenty to offer! There are amazing mountain views from the field, which is approximately 27 acres, south-facing, and has been producing hay for generations. The land also offers an old growth apple orchard, beaver pond, ample white tail deer, and a mixture of softwood and hardwood trees. The house has a comfortable floor plan. The first floor has porcelain tile floors, large family room with cathedral ceiling, radiant floor heat, and is wired for surround sound, kitchen with huge walk-in pantry, dining room with wood stove, office, plus a bath with soaking tub and laundry. The second level has 3 bedrooms and full bath. Additional loft area with lots of storage. 2 car garage. The barn is approx. 45' x 55' , the ground floor is poured concrete and still has the original stanchions in place from when it was a dairy farm in the 1980's. First floor of the barn is mostly open with hand-hewn beams. There is a heated and insulated workshop located in the barn with power. Close to plenty of outdoor recreation with the VAST Trail running through the property, close to the Kingdom Trails, Burke Mountain, and much more! Showings start July 19th.

