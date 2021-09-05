CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport News, VA

Check out these Newport News homes on the market

Posted by 
Newport News Daily
Newport News Daily
 4 days ago

(Newport News, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Newport News than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Brp9T_0bnMbYgm00

5597 Patricia Drive, Newport News, 23608

3 Beds 3 Baths | $189,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,175 Square Feet | Built in 1971

3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath ranch home located on Waterfront lot with a large yard allowing for relaxing and recreation. There are plenty of cabinets and counter space. The creek leads to the Warwick River. The tidal creek is shallow.

For open house information, contact Rica Gilmore, The Virtual Realty Group at 571-283-9798

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10389613)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EbBD6_0bnMbYgm00

187 Loch Circle, Hampton, 23669

3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,626 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Amazing home with tons of upgrades! New flooring and carpet upstairs as well as new lighting, fans, nickel fixtures, and more! Comes with a generator connection! Make this the first on your list! Renovated with great taste! New backsplash is a must see! 2 huge bedrooms on second floor with one bedroom and full bath on the first floor.

For open house information, contact David Davy, Keller Williams Elite-Western Branch at 757-673-7488

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10396463)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g1HSz_0bnMbYgm00

207 Aspen Boulevard, Yorktown, 23692

4 Beds 3 Baths | $355,200 | Single Family Residence | 2,486 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Two story Colonial with covered front porch situated on a .6 ac wooded lot. New roof. New garage doors. New paint. Formal living and dining room. Eat-in kitchen with ample cabinets and desk. Den with wood stove insert. Fourth bedroom and full bath off den. Large utility room. Three bedrooms and two baths, one with double sink on second floor. Appliances work but convey "as is". Two sheds in back of lot convey "as is". Permanent stairs in garage to overhead storage.

For open house information, contact Jack Miller, RE/MAX Peninsula at 757-873-3636

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10391974)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABq0S_0bnMbYgm00

202 Laydon Way, Yorktown, 23692

2 Beds 2 Baths | $264,900 | Condominium | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A fantastic opportunity to own a new home in Nelson's Grant. The Addison II home features a warm & welcoming interior. This is ground floor, one level condo unit with attached oversized garage. This home is spacious, inviting, & efficiently designed. The open concept design of the living, kitchen & dining area makes this home cozy. The kitchen features GE stainless-steel appliances, & granite countertops. The kitchen island, recessed lighting and spacious pantry finish the kitchen space nicely. The primary suite features ample bedroom space, that leads to private primary bathroom. The glamorous primary bathroom is beautifully appointed with a walk-in shower, double sinks and marble vanity. Let's not forget the spacious primary closet. Have you been searching for the perfect place to enjoy carefree living? Wonderfully located in a desirable York County neighborhood of Nelson's Grant. Wonderful amenities including large fitness center and club house. Schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Tanya Barrow, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty at 757-873-6900

Copyright © 2021 Chesapeake Bay & Rivers Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBRARVA-2028638)

See more property details

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Newport News Daily

Newport News Daily

Newport News, VA
150
Followers
225
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newport News Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News, VA
Real Estate
Newport News, VA
Business
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Recessed Lighting#Club House#The Virtual Realty Group#Colonial#Ge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy