Check out these Newport News homes on the market

(Newport News, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Newport News than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5597 Patricia Drive, Newport News, 23608 3 Beds 3 Baths | $189,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,175 Square Feet | Built in 1971

3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath ranch home located on Waterfront lot with a large yard allowing for relaxing and recreation. There are plenty of cabinets and counter space. The creek leads to the Warwick River. The tidal creek is shallow.

187 Loch Circle, Hampton, 23669 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,626 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Amazing home with tons of upgrades! New flooring and carpet upstairs as well as new lighting, fans, nickel fixtures, and more! Comes with a generator connection! Make this the first on your list! Renovated with great taste! New backsplash is a must see! 2 huge bedrooms on second floor with one bedroom and full bath on the first floor.

207 Aspen Boulevard, Yorktown, 23692 4 Beds 3 Baths | $355,200 | Single Family Residence | 2,486 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Two story Colonial with covered front porch situated on a .6 ac wooded lot. New roof. New garage doors. New paint. Formal living and dining room. Eat-in kitchen with ample cabinets and desk. Den with wood stove insert. Fourth bedroom and full bath off den. Large utility room. Three bedrooms and two baths, one with double sink on second floor. Appliances work but convey "as is". Two sheds in back of lot convey "as is". Permanent stairs in garage to overhead storage.

202 Laydon Way, Yorktown, 23692 2 Beds 2 Baths | $264,900 | Condominium | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A fantastic opportunity to own a new home in Nelson's Grant. The Addison II home features a warm & welcoming interior. This is ground floor, one level condo unit with attached oversized garage. This home is spacious, inviting, & efficiently designed. The open concept design of the living, kitchen & dining area makes this home cozy. The kitchen features GE stainless-steel appliances, & granite countertops. The kitchen island, recessed lighting and spacious pantry finish the kitchen space nicely. The primary suite features ample bedroom space, that leads to private primary bathroom. The glamorous primary bathroom is beautifully appointed with a walk-in shower, double sinks and marble vanity. Let's not forget the spacious primary closet. Have you been searching for the perfect place to enjoy carefree living? Wonderfully located in a desirable York County neighborhood of Nelson's Grant. Wonderful amenities including large fitness center and club house. Schedule your showing today.

