On the hunt for a home in Coldfoot? These houses are on the market

(Coldfoot, AK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Coldfoot. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1516 28Th Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701 3 Beds 3 Baths | $178,500 | Condominium | 1,573 Square Feet | Built in 2005

For those who seek easy living! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse style condo is ready to go. Downstairs has an open layout with a generously sized kitchen, a half bath, and a laundry room. Several closets allow for plenty of storage throughout the home! Upstairs, you’ll find all three bedrooms and two full baths. Lastly, the fenced backyard is complete with a deck for enjoying those summer nights!

1524 28Th Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701 3 Beds 3 Baths | $189,900 | Condominium | 1,537 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Easy living with low maintenance in this spacious and well maintained condo close to shopping, parks, hospitals, clinics and easy access to major roadways in every direction. The interior has a fresh paint job and the floor plan offers open living/kitchen/dining and a large main suite. This unit has a private, fenced yard. This is a Fannie Mae Homepath property. All offers are to be inputted by your agent at www.Homepath.com.

322 Droz Drive, Fairbanks, 99701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $354,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,871 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Check out this great place! This home exudes pride of ownership throughout. Beautifully maintained, bright and airy. You'll love it the minute you step through the front door! It's so versatile- It's a single family 4 bedroom home or a 3 bedroom home with a 1 bedroom mother-in-law apartment. You'll love sitting on the back deck or playing in the large back yard and there's plenty of parking for your Alaska toys, an RV and the like. You won't want to miss out on seeing this home- It could be "The One"!

1113 26Th Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $47,000 | Mobile Home | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1987

This is a terrific opportunity to get a lot with a fourplex foundation for cheap. Simply remove the mobile home and get to building! Come by and check it out!

