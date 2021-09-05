CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldfoot, AK

On the hunt for a home in Coldfoot? These houses are on the market

Coldfoot Updates
Coldfoot Updates
 4 days ago

(Coldfoot, AK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Coldfoot. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wXccb_0bnMbWvK00

1516 28Th Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701

3 Beds 3 Baths | $178,500 | Condominium | 1,573 Square Feet | Built in 2005

For those who seek easy living! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse style condo is ready to go. Downstairs has an open layout with a generously sized kitchen, a half bath, and a laundry room. Several closets allow for plenty of storage throughout the home! Upstairs, you’ll find all three bedrooms and two full baths. Lastly, the fenced backyard is complete with a deck for enjoying those summer nights!

For open house information, contact ANGIE TALLANT, SOMERS SOTHEBY'S at 907-456-7653

Copyright © 2021 Greater Fairbanks Board-Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GFBRAK-147485)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jv5OO_0bnMbWvK00

1524 28Th Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701

3 Beds 3 Baths | $189,900 | Condominium | 1,537 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Easy living with low maintenance in this spacious and well maintained condo close to shopping, parks, hospitals, clinics and easy access to major roadways in every direction. The interior has a fresh paint job and the floor plan offers open living/kitchen/dining and a large main suite. This unit has a private, fenced yard. This is a Fannie Mae Homepath property. All offers are to be inputted by your agent at www.Homepath.com.

For open house information, contact DAVID SOMERS, SOMERS SOTHEBY'S at 907-456-7653

Copyright © 2021 Greater Fairbanks Board-Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GFBRAK-148013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QuoM0_0bnMbWvK00

322 Droz Drive, Fairbanks, 99701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $354,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,871 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Check out this great place! This home exudes pride of ownership throughout. Beautifully maintained, bright and airy. You'll love it the minute you step through the front door! It's so versatile- It's a single family 4 bedroom home or a 3 bedroom home with a 1 bedroom mother-in-law apartment. You'll love sitting on the back deck or playing in the large back yard and there's plenty of parking for your Alaska toys, an RV and the like. You won't want to miss out on seeing this home- It could be "The One"!

For open house information, contact ELIZABETH SCHOK, SOMERS SOTHEBY'S at 907-456-7653

Copyright © 2021 Greater Fairbanks Board-Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GFBRAK-147966)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37cVxw_0bnMbWvK00

1113 26Th Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $47,000 | Mobile Home | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1987

This is a terrific opportunity to get a lot with a fourplex foundation for cheap. Simply remove the mobile home and get to building! Come by and check it out!

For open house information, contact STACY HARVILL, MADDEN REAL ESTATE WITH KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 907-452-3000

Copyright © 2021 Greater Fairbanks Board-Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GFBRAK-145947)

