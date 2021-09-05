Take a look at these homes for sale in Worcester

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

(Worcester, MA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Worcester than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

6 Bangor, Worcester, 01604

4 Beds 2 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Large 4 bedroom ranch that has been tastefully remodeled. Brand new appliances have been added to this spacious kitchen. the basement offers extended living with a large entertainment room or if needed a fifth bedroom this area has the potential of being an in-;aw apartment with some enhancements.Property located within 15 minutes to Mass Pike, Route 290. and has easy access to shopping, bus route and other amenities.

60 Main Street, Boylston, 01505

2 Beds 1 Bath | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Excellent alternative to condo living. You will fall in love with this warm, cozy, recently renovated home, conveniently located in the heart of the desirable town of Boylston. Perfect for those who desire a country-like setting and a short commute to I-290 and MassPike. Your yard is flat and spacious, which is perfect for summer bonfires and family BBQs. Recent renovations include a new septic system installation, hardwood floors, modern kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous countertops. Your insulated windows bring plenty of sunlight and warmth. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining your guests. Enjoy the freedom of being able to play music and planting flowers. The best part is you can bring your furry best friend regardless of their weight and size. Or two furry friends. You can decide! Why rent when you can own and build your equity while enjoying your life? Hurry up and bring your offer.

46 Prindle Hill Rd, Charlton, 01507

4 Beds 4 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1975

GOT WATERFRONT? GOT an IN-LAW? No? Welcome here it is! Welcome to 46 Prindle Hill rd in wonderful Charlton. Set back off the road the main house offers 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, including a master bathroom, hardwood flooring, deck with water view, fresh paint, a completely finished basement with a fireplace, a full bathroom, brand new water filtration system, passed title 5, laundry, and 2 huge living rooms! The In-law located above the 2 car garage features new carpeting, fresh paint, a full bathroom living room, full kitchen, walk in pantry or possible office, and a large bedroom . It also has its own separate entrance. All this on 1.5 acres of WATERFRONT!Large yard, attached shed / carriage house, garden areas, great commuting location, close to RT. 20 and located between Auburn and Sturbridge for easy Mass Pike access. Don't forget great schools.

40 Nelson Pl, Worcester, 01605

4 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,155 Square Feet | Built in 1954

A well maintained colonial from across Nelson Place Elementary school. A unique set up for a family of any size with a potential in law set up. The gleaming hardwood floors throughout the house. The first floor has 2 big size bedrooms, a huge living room, dining room and a full size kitchen with all appliances and a full bathroom. A beautiful dinning room led to walk out deck overlooking the fenced in level backyard.The second floor also has 2 large bedrooms, full bathroom, huge living room and a full size kitchen and the dining area leading to waterproof deck overlooking the scenic beauty. The second floor has a separate entrance. There is also a partially finished basement with a playroom and big storage areas. It has has a bathroom and a laundry area.

