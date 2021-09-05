Check out these homes on the Sandy Valley market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Sandy Valley, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Sandy Valley. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzkoP_0bnMbMLI00

2330 Shasta Street, Sandy Valley, 89019

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,500 | Manufactured Home | 2,268 Square Feet | Built in 2005

**MOTIVATED SELLER, BRING OFFERS** Pride of ownership shows in this TWO plus acres of a gardener's dream with lots of privacy! If you are thinking about going off the grid, this is your home! This rare property is a 2,268 square foot single-story with an oversized two-car garage, mature landscaping, large fruit trees, fresh exterior paint, and a white picket fence. The primary bedroom has an on-suite bath with a huge tub. The kitchen has nearly new SS appliances, granite counters, a beautiful backsplash, and a ton of cabinets. It features a propane Generac 18-kilowatt generator, water from a 150 foot well, two pressurized 80-gallon water tanks, irrigation throughout, and includes five 10x20 garden hoop houses and a chicken coop. The 2x6 construction enables more insulation that will help keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

For open house information, contact Lisa Gobel, Urban Nest Realty at 702-853-2440

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2318857)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6OIE_0bnMbMLI00

1320 Marble Avenue, Sandy Valley, 89019

2 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1994

What an opportunity to turn this well cared for home into your little piece of heaven. Measurements are approx.

For open house information, contact Robin L Fraser, Keller Williams Market Place I at 702-877-2500

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2318977)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31OU1V_0bnMbMLI00

3345 Teton Street, Sandy Valley, 89019

7 Beds 5 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,540 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Unique opportunity to own a piece of Sandy Valley history!This was once Sandy Valley's Nudist Ranch and Resort!Amazing property, 2.25 acres, with lots of room! Sparkling, refreshing swimming pool. Main house (1991) is a timber framed house with fireplace with a large kitchen and great room, skylights, A/C and swamp cooler (tax records show 2100 SF); plus there is a 3 bedroom mobile home (A/C, heat); plus 3 separate detached cabins (each about 200 SF with own A/C) and a camping trailer, totaling 9 separate sleeping quarters and 4 bathrooms. Tax records show an additional 968 SF of storage. Tax records show 2100 SF main house + 440 SF casita & 300 SF pool with 1400 SF pool deck & 968 SF storage. Enjoy your own room to roam in Sandy Valley!This property being offered with adjacent separately listed vacant properties 200-15-301-019 (ML# 2305793) & 200-15-301-020 (ML# 2306239).Get your chance to own almost 7 acres of your own to enjoy!Bring your offers for each or for all 3 in a package!

For open house information, contact W Jeanne Perry-Jones, Compass Realty & Management, L at 702-979-4232

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2306741)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1STqRQ_0bnMbMLI00

155 San Pedro Street, Goodsprings, 89019

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1997

A rare opportunity to live in Goodsprings, a historic mining town. This is a great place to live an unhurried life or practice your “green” sensibility. This contemporary abode is well within commuting distance of Las Vegas; homeowner is a university professor who commuted for several years. House size is 1345 square feet and sits within your 2 plus acres of land. Large kitchen and dining area have windows all around for plenty of light, and the living room front windows have great views. The wrap around covered deck is a plus with magnificent views of the vast terrain and Mt. Potosi. The house also has an attached large carport in back, which can house several vehicles and toys. Ample space in front yard includes hook-ups for RV enthusiasts. A newer shed behind the house provides additional storage. It is a loved abode and acreage, and you will love it too. Central air conditioning and heat for year-round comfort. Truly A must see.

For open house information, contact Robin L Fraser, Keller Williams Market Place I at 702-877-2500

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2286710)

