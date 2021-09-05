Top homes for sale in Centralia

(Centralia, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Centralia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

505 S Foreman St, Vinita, 74301 2 Beds 1 Bath | $38,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1945

NEW PRICE!! 1200 sq ft 2 bedroom 1 bath with central heat/ac, big living room, large utility room and covered front porch. Fenced in back yard.

444078 E 350, Vinita, 74301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Peaceful easy feeling with 10 acres and 15 minutes to Grand Lake. The spacious home offers 3 BRs, 2 Baths, updated kitchen, two mudrooms, craft room and covered porch. Bonus is a guest house, large barn/shop, chicken house, shed and storm cellar. Yard is adorned with willow trees, redbud trees, magnolias, and more. Home sits on back of lot for privacy. Fenced and paved roads on 2 sides for easy access.

445 Brandon Street, Vinita, 74301 4 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,615 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND NEW CUSTOM BUILT HOME! Come look at this adorable 4 bed/2 bath open concept home with granite countertops located in beautiful Cobblestone Creek.

18903 S 4370, Vinita, 74301 4 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Rare find 56 Acres m/l!! This ranch is a must see!! If you're looking for peace and tranquility then look no further. 2 ponds and a creek pastures is set up for livestock! Move In Ready 4bd 3ba 2688 sq ft home with a open concept split bedroom floor plan with a front porch view overlooking a beautiful pond. Includes a NEW ROOF and storm shelter. Plenty of room for recreation and superb hunting.

