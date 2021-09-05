Top homes for sale in Centralia

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, OK

Centralia Voice
Centralia Voice
(Centralia, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Centralia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

505 S Foreman St, Vinita, 74301

2 Beds 1 Bath | $38,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1945

NEW PRICE!! 1200 sq ft 2 bedroom 1 bath with central heat/ac, big living room, large utility room and covered front porch. Fenced in back yard.

444078 E 350, Vinita, 74301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Peaceful easy feeling with 10 acres and 15 minutes to Grand Lake. The spacious home offers 3 BRs, 2 Baths, updated kitchen, two mudrooms, craft room and covered porch. Bonus is a guest house, large barn/shop, chicken house, shed and storm cellar. Yard is adorned with willow trees, redbud trees, magnolias, and more. Home sits on back of lot for privacy. Fenced and paved roads on 2 sides for easy access.

445 Brandon Street, Vinita, 74301

4 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,615 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND NEW CUSTOM BUILT HOME! Come look at this adorable 4 bed/2 bath open concept home with granite countertops located in beautiful Cobblestone Creek.

18903 S 4370, Vinita, 74301

4 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Rare find 56 Acres m/l!! This ranch is a must see!! If you're looking for peace and tranquility then look no further. 2 ponds and a creek pastures is set up for livestock! Move In Ready 4bd 3ba 2688 sq ft home with a open concept split bedroom floor plan with a front porch view overlooking a beautiful pond. Includes a NEW ROOF and storm shelter. Plenty of room for recreation and superb hunting.

With Centralia Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

