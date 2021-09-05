Take a look at these homes on the market in Lake Santeetlah

(Lake Santeetlah, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lake Santeetlah. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

103 Fisher Street, Andrews, 28901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,800 | Manufactured Home | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This is one spacious manufactured home sitting on a nice lot with some mountain views! Some TLC & new carpet will make this home sparkle. Your Great Room features a gas fireplace, sliders in the dining room leads to your Sun Room on the back with floor to ceiling windows looking out to your yard. The large kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space next to your dining area. A full size laundry room with access to the back porch. The other end of the home features your Master Ensuite with a walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub and stand up shower. Guest bath & 2 bedrooms complete the inside. Outside is a storage shed, double carport with a workshop that makes this one great home!

16 Santeetlah Point Rd., Robbinsville, 28771 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,405 Square Feet | Built in 1985

LUXURIOUS LAKEFRONT LIVING!! Situated on one of America's best lakes, this beautifully crafted custom home offers the highest level of architectural design and construction with amenities such as custom showers with frameless enclosures, native stone fireplace, granite countertops and wrought iron blended with antique timbers. Boasting excellent long range views, a master on main and professional landscaping this picturesque lakefront home is gorgeous and offers lots of outdoor space on three levels to entertain, including a bar area, screened porch, firepit, storage for water toys after a day on the lake and a lighted pergola to enjoy stunning sunsets. Private EZ dock has a jet ski port.

165 Main Street, Robbinsville, 28771 0 Bed 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great Opportunity for Commercial Investment, vacation rental, or residential/commercial combined! This property is almost entirely new construction with commercial restrooms, vaulted ceilings, and open floor space. Property has tile flooring, city sewer, private well, and city water available. Great asphalt parking on a corner lot. Jump on this opportunity and check out this unique space!

153 Nantahala Trail, Robbinsville, 28771 2 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Views, privacy, deep water & more with this 2 bedroom 2 bath, lakefront home. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the Living Room, Dining & Kitchen combo. Decking is more than most larger homes & has sliding doors from Living Room & Master bedroom. Stone fireplace in Living Room. Views of Lake from every room. Screened porch on front of home. Don't miss the gentle steps which go to a basement area which has washer/dryer, workshop storage & more. Decking on this level & even more decking going out to lake. Lots of seating areas. Nice updated ramp and dock. Bonus Lot 1/2* acre across the road is included in this property PIN 5642-04-93-0014, seller has graded road for extra cars or ..

