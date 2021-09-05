New Shoreham-curious? These homes are on the market

(New Shoreham, RI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in New Shoreham than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1776 Corn Neck Road, Block Island, 02807 7 Beds 9 Baths | $11,800,000 | 6,503 Square Feet | Built in 2018

An icon of design, quality, & structure. A Block Island property that defines and creates a whole new understanding of a luxury beach house. Set back off Corn Neck Road this spectacular home occupies 7833 square feet of sleek space inclusive of a main house, barn, a two-bedroom guest cottage and pool house. This is the Block Island you did not know existed. Architecturally designed with chic perfection the main house & barn are Hemlock post and beam, built with clean lines, luxurious intricacies, highlighting open floor plans that create indoor-outdoor living and capture the very distinctive views of the Island. The Guest Cottage, exquisitely traditional, is sited effortlessly among the manicured property featuring a brick patio, two guest suites, a relaxed living area and balcony, all with views. Entertaining ends at the pool area. The pool house and saltwater pool is the place to start and end your day. Comprised of a kitchen area, built-in grill station, the Brick Room, a full bath, and outdoor cedar shower. The Brick Room showcases a gas fireplace and is an intimate year-round place to unwind. Inclusive to this property situated just beyond the pool’s stone wall is an open space conserved lot that leads you to the East Side beaches through Clay Head Trail. Live here with just about everything you need, in complete tailored simple style. Exist here, make this your Block Island home.

33 Ocean Avenue, Block Island, 02807 0 Bed 1 Bath | $595,000 | Condominium | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1956

The Albion Building #2. Commercial or residential. In the heart of Old Harbor this 1,100 sq. ft. condominium is the current home of The Cracked Mug café. With great views, open interior and ample deck space, this condo can be used as a commercial unit or be converted into a fun residential unit. Subject to existing lease. Shown by appointment only.

1501 Beacon Hill Road, Block Island, 02807 5 Beds 4 Baths | $6,785,000 | 2,978 Square Feet | Built in 1986

In the heart of Block Island, this captivating estate is nestled on almost 12 acres of rolling hills, pastures, stone walls and top-notch equestrian facilities. This property has been loved as an elegant equestrian facility, but we invite you to consider the possibilities… a gentlemen’s farm, private residence, family compound.... the potential is endless! The lush grounds and carefully maintained structures include 5 separate contiguous lots of record surrounded on 3 sides by 80 acres of conserved/undeveloped land. On the first lot is the main residence which is a natural light filled and spacious architect designed home including 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with a detached 3 car garage with a 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment above. The second lot is a large state of the art 5 stall barn with a huge storage/hay/studio loft, tack room, farrier station and attached double depth 3 bay garage. The remainder of the property has been attractively manicured with painstakingly rebuilt original stone walls and board fencing enclosing 4 separate grass paddocks, a 100’ by 200’ professional riding arena surrounded on 2 sides by Nathan Mott Park & Enchanted Forest areas of conserved land. This property qualifies for the designation of Open Space affording significant tax advantages should a new owner choose, or the lots can be developed separately. Take this opportunity for sustainable living and enjoy this exquisite, extraordinary Block Island property! *Currently in Open Space Tax Status

273 New Haven House Road, Block Island, 02807 4 Beds 2 Baths | $2,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in 1896

273 New haven House Road Classic Block island farmhouse with stunning Atlantic Ocean views! Perched on a beautiful knoll just off Spring Street, this charming home offers panoramic ocean and island views just a short distance from Town. With over 2000 square feet of living space, this year round home boasts four bedrooms and two baths with interesting nooks and crannies as well as over 700 square feet of decking. From sunrise to moon rise the views will entrance you! A full basement with an integrated garage and a separate, detached shed provide great storage areas. An adjacent, conserved lot adds significantly to the sense of privacy and protection. Originally constructed in 1889, updates and excellent owner maintenance over the decades have resulted in a home that is ready for your occupancy and personal touch. A wonderful place for your family's Block Island memories to begin!

