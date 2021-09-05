Take a look at these homes for sale in Shaniko

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaniko, OR

Shaniko Post
 4 days ago

(Shaniko, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Shaniko will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

45508 Main St, Antelope, 97001

4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,130 Square Feet | Built in 2011

30 mile commute to Madras. 4b2b Amazing Mstr Bath w/ skylight over Central Garden Tub/Lg Kitchen w/ Island & Bar & 2 Pantries/24x30 Great Room/16x14 Mst BR/Huge dual walk-in closets/Huge 18x11 2nd BR/walk-in closets in 3 BRs-reg closet in 4th/6 person Hot Tub/Walk-in Showers in both Baths/Xtra Deep 24x30 Garage w/ lighted workbench/RV space/2 car or boat carport/Driveway parking for 6 more cars/Across from open space Preserve/ Property borders 3 streets so only 1 lot line shared w/ neighbor.

For open house information, contact Angela Heit, FlatList.com at 877-270-3726

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21333476)

45380 Main Street, Antelope, 97001

0 Bed 1 Bath | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in None

A building rich in history located in the quiet city of Antelope in North Central Oregon. Currently used as a residence and a museum show casing the history of the area. The opportunities are endless for this commercially zoned property consisting of 3 lots totaling .66 acres with a 3000 sf two story building with living quarters and a detached storage building. Open floor plan with high ceilings. These level lots have many large locust trees providing plenty of shade on the buildings and grounds. The spectacular John Day River is only 15 miles to the east on Hwy 218. Located right on the Oregon Scenic Byway ''Journey Through Time''. Originally built and used by the Ancient Order of United Workmen. Netflix produced a documentary Wild Wild Country in 2018 telling the story of the Rajneesh taking over the city in the early 80's. Don't miss out on this opportunity!!

For open house information, contact John Gill, Land and Wildlife ~ AK, ID, OR, WA at 866-559-3478

Copyright © 2021 LandLeader. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LL-14140)

45467 College Street, Antelope, 97001

2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,110 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Take a step back in time with this beautiful 1905 home, located in the historical city of Antelope, Oregon.This home is listed as 2 bedroom 1 bath, but has an additional bonus room in the partially finished attic, as well as two additional rooms attached to the garage. Numerous improvements have been done, including new flooring in the living area, kitchen, and bathroom, as well as a new roof in 2021. Come finish the makeover and this house will be the home you've always dreamed of.

For open house information, contact Christina Tsutsui-Tharp, Bend Dreams Realty LLC at 541-815-4608

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Central Oregon. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSCOR-220129532)

