New Post, WI

Take a look at these homes for sale in New Post

Posted by 
New Post Digest
New Post Digest
 4 days ago

(New Post, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in New Post. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

15712 Logan Lane, Hayward, 54843

2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Duplex | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This twin home has so little use that it is practically new and features zero barrier entry into an open concept with a large kitchen and dining area, first floor laundry and guest half bath, master suite with walk in closet and lot of natural light, two amply sized rooms with a deck off the back for leisurely enjoyment, insulated garage and located just walking distance from downtown Hayward. It would make a great owner occupied, rental or second home. Call for a private showing.

For open house information, contact Marty Tauger, RE/MAX Affiliates at 715-770-9181

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service.

1799 N Hwy 27, Exeland, 54835

2 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Looking for a piece of heaven? Look no further! Only 15 min from Ladysmith, this private 10 acre lot proudly displays its own private lake and beach which you can watch the beautiful sunsets from your choice of patio, wrap around deck or big picture window. Many ways to enjoy the beauty that surrounds you in this home which boast an open concept and vaulted Cathedral timber ceiling, along with the 2 bed, 2 bath, including an attractive master suite, oversized laundry room, and a 3 car garage and extra shed for toys. Don't miss the video of the property!

For open house information, contact Belinda Onasch, Keller Williams Realty Diversified at 715-514-4265

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service.

14347 W Courte Oreilles Lake Drive, Hayward, 54843

3 Beds 1 Bath | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,498 Square Feet | Built in 1945

NICELY MAINTAINED 4-SEASON HOME ON LAC COURTE OREILLES LAKE. 75 FEET OF WATER FRONTAGE WITH NICE WOODEN STEPS TO LAKE, DOCK IS INCLUDED. THIS 3 BED 1 BATH HOME SITS UP HIGH WITH BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF THE LAKE. 24X32 WORKSHOP/DETACHED GARAGE AND A STORAGE SHED WITH PLENTY OF YARD FOR ENJOYMENT.

For open house information, contact April Johnson, Route 63 Realty LLC at 715-558-7846

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service.

N 4401 Gallagher Road, Stone Lake, 54876

3 Beds 1 Bath | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1991

If you're looking for your own nature oasis, look no further! This cozy log Chalet sits on a level lot on Slim Lake with its own private creek running alongside of it. The house offers 2 main level bedrooms and a loft bedroom with a gorgeous, open view of the lake. Many cabin features like hardwood floors, log railings and beams and knotty pine ceilings. Enjoy your morning coffee or happy hour drinks in the 3 season room or on the large deck, and then sit for a soak in the included outdoor hot tub! Very near ATV/Snowmobiling trails and county land. Furnishings included, decor negotiable. Possibility to add a 2 car garage behind the home.

For open house information, contact Seanna Hansen, Northwest Wisconsin Realty Team at 715-865-2315

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service.

See more property details

