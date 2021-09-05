CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, WY

Check out these Atlantic City homes on the market

Atlantic City Journal
Atlantic City Journal
 4 days ago

(Atlantic City, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Atlantic City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

910 N 6Th, Lander, 82520

3 Beds 1 Bath | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Awesome starter home or if you just want to downsize. This home offers new windows, interior paint, exterior paint, chainlink fencing, sewer line, newer flooring, custom built cabinets, and new gas line is being installed. This oversized property offers additional sewer cleanouts if you want an RV spot or if you want to build a garage with a restroom or utility sink, endless possibilities. Dont miss this one it wont last long. THIS PROPERTY IS REALTOR OWNED.

605 W Main, Atlantic City, 82520

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 996 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Very private cabin or home in Atlantic City. Great property in town within walking distance to dining. This property is right in the center of historic Atlantic City only a few miles from historic gold mining town of South Pass City and Carissa mine. History in every direction with the Oregon Trail , Mormon Trail and Pony Express route. Call today for your showing.

With Atlantic City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

