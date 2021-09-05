Check out these homes for sale in Wiederkehr Village now

(Wiederkehr Village, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Wiederkehr Village than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

939 N Main St, Mulberry, 72947 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1978

3 bedroom, 1 bath brick home with fenced yard. New paint & vinyl wood look flooring in living room & kitchen. Extra parking, heat & air 8 months old, great starter home close to the fairgrounds. $1000 flooring allowance with acceptable offer.

For open house information, contact Leigh Medlock, Medlock & West Realty at 479-474-7474

1808 W School St, Ozark, 72949 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,899 | Single Family Residence | 1,746 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Historic charm and ready to move in! You seldom hear those words together, but now is your opportunity to own this beautiful piece of Ozark. 3 bedroom 2 bath 1746 sq ft house has room to grow with an additional unheated 800 sq ft second floor. From the walnut kitchen cabinets to the oh so desired hardwood floors this home has it all. Sip coffee in your formal dining room or read a book in your sunroom, either place retains the feel of yester year. Carport, storage building, and well! The list goes on...

For open house information, contact Cara Crocker, 5 Star Realty at 479-264-7788

811 School St, Ozark, 72949 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,813 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Home is simple 1.5 story house on corner lot. Good for first time buyer or rental house. Currently being used as rental.

For open house information, contact Chuck Atkinson, A+ Property Source, Inc. at 479-667-2100

411 27Th St, Ozark, 72949 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,526 Square Feet | Built in 1998

How Bout A Brand New Roof & Two New HVAC Units. Located Right In The HearOf Ozark. New Paint, New Hot Water Heater, & Some New Windows As Well To Go with this well kept home in Quiet Neighborhood. Conveniently Located to Some Great Local Amenities, Schools, Shopping, Community Center. Very Nice Master Bedroom with Walk-in Master Closet & Library/Study. Nice Well Kept Backyard Ready For its Next Cookout. Make this one Yours Today!!.

For open house information, contact Jeff Marks, Weichert Realtors-The Griffin Company at 479-648-8000