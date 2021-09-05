Top homes for sale in Bethera

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Bethera, SC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bethera than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHub3_0bnMaXug00

183 Oakwood Boulevard, Summerville, 29461

5 Beds 3 Baths | $368,900 | 2,511 Square Feet | Built in None

The Hayden floorplan is a two-story home offering five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The main level features a guest space, an open concept with large kitchen island that overlooks both the living and dining areas, and a flex space that creates an additional living area or home office. The second level includes the primary bedroom with walk-in closet and double vanity bathroom, three secondary bedrooms, and a bonus living space. Cane Ridge is in a thriving location within the town of Summerville. This charming community offers homeowners access to world class amenities and is minutes from an impressive shopping center, K-12 schools, and the brand new family YMCA.

For open house information, contact Charleston Sales Information D.R. Horton - Charleston

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-51182-510-51182-511820000-0154)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UIRxT_0bnMaXug00

260 White Street, Moncks Corner, 29461

3 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This lovely 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths has so much to offer. This home has an open floor plan, with new laminated flooring throughout the family room and dinning area. Open eat in kitchen for entertainment. Upstairs you will find three nice size bedrooms, Huge backyard. This home has a new water heater, new back door, HVAC unit replace some years ago. This home has NO HOA. If square foot matter, please measure. Come check out this beauty out.

For open house information, contact Lasaine Johnson, Carolina Elite Real Estate at 843-212-8839

Copyright © 2021 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTARSC-21017881)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1icYtI_0bnMaXug00

656 Silver Moss Drive, Moncks Corner, 29461

4 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,538 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Welcome home to 656 Silver moss drive! This home is in move in ready condition and conveniently located in Moncks Corner and within minutes of Volvo, Boeing, Google and close to schools, shopping and dining. Approaching the home you are greeted by immaculate landscaping that sets the tone for the remainder of your tour through this amazing home. Once inside you will find durable wood flooring that flows nicely throughout the entire first floor and a wonderful open concept floor plan that is ideal for entertaining friends and family. The well appointed kitchen features a kitchen island with bar seating, tile backslash, granite counters, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances and an abundance of counter space. Completing the downstairs is the cozy living room, formal dining room, large pantry and a half bath. Continuing upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 additional baths and a large loft. The master suite is well sized and offers an en suite bath and a HUGE walk in closet. The three additional bedrooms offer excellent space, walk-in closets and easy access to the common full bath. Living space continues outdoors to a fenced in backyard with a patio that is surrounded by a privacy fence. Do not miss the opportunity to own this nearly new home in highly desirable Moss Grove!

For open house information, contact Matt Farrow, ChuckTown Homes Powered By Keller Williams at 843-637-4006

Copyright © 2021 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTARSC-21021309)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZfgGT_0bnMaXug00

320 Spruce Ivy Street, Moncks Corner, 29461

6 Beds 3 Baths | $400,900 | 3,209 Square Feet | Built in None

The Halton is a two-story, two-car garage single family home. The first floor features a flex space, ideal for an office or separate dining, large open living space and kitchen, a back patio, and a guest suite. The second floor features the primary bedroom including a sitting room, two walk-in closets, and a spacious bathroom with double vanities. In addition, there are four secondary bedrooms and laundry room located on the second floor.

For open house information, contact Charleston Sales Information D.R. Horton - Charleston

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-51198-510-51198-511980000-0010)

