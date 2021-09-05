Top homes for sale in Clifton

(Clifton, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Clifton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

13 First St, Cranberry Lake, 12927 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1915

This two bedroom cottage has been completely remodeled. Was taken down to the studs and rebuilt in 2016. New electric and plumbing, furnace, septic system, water pump, insulated windows and doors, spray foam insulation in side walls, attic fully insulated and new siding. Features an open living room and kitchen/dinning room. Large fenced in back yard. Vinyl flooring throughout. Attached garage, with storage room. Partial basement. Covered back porch. Ease of access to snowmobile trails.

933 Oswegatchie Trail Road, Star Lake, 13690 4 Beds 1 Bath | $30,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This home is being sold as is in the Adirondack park. It is a 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom fixer-upper waiting for a new owner to give it the attention that it desperately needs. It sits on 6.5 acres of wooded land, that is a mix of pines and hardwoods. Schedule your showing today!

32 Youngs Road, Star Lake, 13690 3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This is a beautiful property with lots of spaces and lots of beach front. The year is really big with so much potential. There are two other buildings on this property. One is a large garage with a room above. Not finished but lots of potential to turn into a rental or storage, etc. The other building is a potential apartment with the dry wall, electric, and plumbing with furnace already complete. Extra space for guests, a rental or a place for the kids to hang out and play. This property is right on Star Lake with 44 sq ft of beach/water frontage with a dock. The water is so clear you can see your toes as far as you can walk out. Lovely! There is hiking trails, snow mobile trails, and a golf course right up the street.

4051 Sh 3, Star Lake, 13690 0 Bed 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This is a great opportunity for a contractor or investor and even a first time home buyer who wants to finish to their liking. Property was church but can easily be turn into a residence. Great open space to design to your needs. It has a full basement with plenty of room to create more living space or storage with both interior and exterior entrance/exit. Could also be used as commercial space with great exposure to Route 3 and plenty of parking. This property is being sold as is.

