Clifton, NY

Top homes for sale in Clifton

Clifton Voice
Clifton Voice
 4 days ago

(Clifton, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Clifton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qs3y0_0bnMaW1x00

13 First St, Cranberry Lake, 12927

2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1915

This two bedroom cottage has been completely remodeled. Was taken down to the studs and rebuilt in 2016. New electric and plumbing, furnace, septic system, water pump, insulated windows and doors, spray foam insulation in side walls, attic fully insulated and new siding. Features an open living room and kitchen/dinning room. Large fenced in back yard. Vinyl flooring throughout. Attached garage, with storage room. Partial basement. Covered back porch. Ease of access to snowmobile trails.

For open house information, contact Denise T. Barstow, Cranberry Shores Realty Corp. at 315-848-2255

Copyright © 2021 St. Lawrence Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SLCMLSNY-45914)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iu8l6_0bnMaW1x00

933 Oswegatchie Trail Road, Star Lake, 13690

4 Beds 1 Bath | $30,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This home is being sold as is in the Adirondack park. It is a 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom fixer-upper waiting for a new owner to give it the attention that it desperately needs. It sits on 6.5 acres of wooded land, that is a mix of pines and hardwoods. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Ethan Ruttan, TLC Real Estate LLC at 315-493-1111

Copyright © 2021 Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSARNY-S1318919)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJONH_0bnMaW1x00

32 Youngs Road, Star Lake, 13690

3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This is a beautiful property with lots of spaces and lots of beach front. The year is really big with so much potential. There are two other buildings on this property. One is a large garage with a room above. Not finished but lots of potential to turn into a rental or storage, etc. The other building is a potential apartment with the dry wall, electric, and plumbing with furnace already complete. Extra space for guests, a rental or a place for the kids to hang out and play. This property is right on Star Lake with 44 sq ft of beach/water frontage with a dock. The water is so clear you can see your toes as far as you can walk out. Lovely! There is hiking trails, snow mobile trails, and a golf course right up the street.

For open house information, contact James Willison, Highland Realty Group, Inc. at 315-924-2244

Copyright © 2021 St. Lawrence Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SLCMLSNY-44941)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1duWbi_0bnMaW1x00

4051 Sh 3, Star Lake, 13690

0 Bed 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This is a great opportunity for a contractor or investor and even a first time home buyer who wants to finish to their liking. Property was church but can easily be turn into a residence. Great open space to design to your needs. It has a full basement with plenty of room to create more living space or storage with both interior and exterior entrance/exit. Could also be used as commercial space with great exposure to Route 3 and plenty of parking. This property is being sold as is.

For open house information, contact James M LaValley, LaValley Real Estate at 315-268-0800

Copyright © 2021 St. Lawrence Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SLCMLSNY-45564)

See more property details

Comments / 0

