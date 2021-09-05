On the hunt for a home in Soda Springs? These houses are on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Soda Springs, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Soda Springs than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZeADi_0bnMaV9E00

11228 Bolzano Road, Truckee, 96161

3 Beds 2 Baths | $980,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Situated on one of Tahoe Donner’s delightfully quiet streets this three bedroom single story home is ready to move in now. Recently updated fresh paint, new carpets, and a traditional mountain wood stove plus ample windows greet you upon entering. Elevated wood plank ceilings add to the great room’s spacious feel making it perfect for family gatherings. Master suite plus two lovely guest rooms. Peaceful back deck ideal for reading. Shows beautifully and sold turnkey with exception of staging items.

For open house information, contact Karen Mason, Tahoe Mountain Realty at 530-550-2000

Copyright © 2021 Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TSBORCA-20212119)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbt27_0bnMaV9E00

8818 Schroeder Way, Truckee, 96161

6 Beds 7 Baths | $12,749,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,674 Square Feet | Built in 2012

This 7,674 sq ft estate exudes elegance and style, inside and out. The master suite with private deck and corner fireplace has views of Sawtooth and the golf course. There are three levels, one connected by a span overlooking the great room. An arched beam graces the kitchen of this 6-bed,/7-bath (+2 half-baths) home while the multi-tiered verandas with firepits, barbecue bay, course and mountain views, spa, golf simulator room, media room with fireplace and pub, and waterfall leading to a hot tub.

For open house information, contact Nina Skylling-Atkins, Martis Camp Realty, Inc. at 530-550-3200

Copyright © 2021 Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TSBORCA-20203447)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kKMfp_0bnMaV9E00

14541 Hansel Avenue, Truckee, 96161

4 Beds 2 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,975 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Wonderful Tahoe Donner home ready for full or part time occupancy. Well maintained inside and out. Living area, bedroom and bath on the main floor. Huge south facing deck looks out on a beautiful wooded setting. The flat driveway with extra parking is a plus. Trail access is just up the street or take a short stroll to the Trout Creek Rec Center, TD golf course or Lodge restaurant. Available fully furnished and ready to go. You will not find a better value in Tahoe Donner. Would make a great rental property

For open house information, contact Matt Hanson, Tahoe Truckee Homes Inc at 888-209-3146

Copyright © 2021 Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TSBORCA-20211868)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMCNf_0bnMaV9E00

14386 Hansel Avenue, Truckee, 96161

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,144 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Situated on a greenbelt and backing to Tahoe Donner’s best hiking & Mt. biking trails, you’ll find this recently upgraded home consisting of a remodeled kitchen & bathrooms, new HVAC, & new garage doors. The homes private setting, easy to use floor plan, close proximity to world class amenities, and crisp feel exude peace and harmony. In addition to the 3 beds, 2 baths, loft & oversized 3 car garage, you’ll also enjoy the homes large picture windows, high ceilings, and huge rear deck for entertaining.

For open house information, contact Talya Dodson-Martin, Coldwell Banker Realty at 530-587-7474

Copyright © 2021 Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TSBORCA-20212229)

