Top homes for sale in Farlington

(Farlington, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Farlington than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

710 Village Drive, Girard, 66743 3 Beds 3 Baths | $197,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautiful 2 story home in desirable neighborhood! Many updates throughout includes flooring, painted interior, granite counter tops, updated bathrooms, above ground pool and detached storage building. Great location within walking distance to public lake.

305 S 170Th, Girard, 66743 4 Beds 3 Baths | $158,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,952 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Huge house with 3 acres. Needs some updating. Very peaceful. Low traffic area with lots of trees. New roof and Heat and air, over sized garage.

171 N 160Th, Girard, 66743 4 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,007 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Peaceful country setting for this home sitting on 2.9 acres. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large master bedroom w/master bath & 2 walk in closets. Spacious kitchen w/dining area opens to the living room with cozy fireplace & vaulted ceiling. Walkout basement is 3/4 finished w/ 2 spacious bedrooms, walk in closets, large bathroom & laundry room. Geo Thermal heat. Attached 2 car garage. Motivated Seller!

503 N Osage, Girard, 66743 3 Beds 2 Baths | $107,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,744 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Well maintained 1920's home with lots of original charm! This home sets just steps away from Girard High School with a wonderful front porch, back deck, built in bar, large fenced in yard for the kids to run and play and so much more! Garage has an airconditioned office area for those that work from home. You wont want to miss this beauty!

