House hunt Fieldton: See what’s on the market now

(Fieldton, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fieldton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

209 6Th St, Olton, 79064 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in None

Come home to this 3 bed 1 bath home built in 2009. This home features an open floor plan on 4 lots with a storage building. Extra large fenced backyard is perfect for a pet. Enjoy the shade from all the mature trees near the front porch on those sunny, summer afternoons. Let me help you make this your home, or any others on the market.

111 19Th Street, Littlefield, 79339 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in None

Priced to Sell!! 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large bedrooms and a great living area. Kitchen/dining combo, lots of storage a huge backyard and all in a great location just down from Crescent Park in Littlefield, TX! Great as is or as a fixer upper with lots of potential!!! Call today to schedule your private showing!

209 27Th Street, Littlefield, 79339 4 Beds 3 Baths | $215,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,789 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for a home offering lots of space in a great neighborhood? You will love this fantastic two-story, 4-bedroom 2.5 bath home in Littlefield, TX. This home has a large family room/den with high ceilings and a beautiful fireplace, a great sized kitchen and separate dining area. Also downstairs is the isolated master which has its own fireplace as well as separate vanities and walk in closets. Upstairs you will find 3 good sized bedrooms each with double closets and one full bathroom. The backyard is large and has a covered patio for nice evenings outdoors and the front offers great curb appeal and a circle drive! Don't miss your opportunity at this great home! Call today for your private showing.

1522 Farm Road 37, Amherst, 79312 4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,945 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for a large COUNTRY home w/acreage for show animals or horses? Look no more, this home has the perfect set up for you! Great 4 bedroom 3 bath home sitting on almost 9 acres off of FM 37 just East of Amherst. This home has an AMAZING living area with a beautiful stone fireplace and arched ceilings, great kitchen with a breakfast nook as well as a dining area and newer appliances. The bedrooms in this home are all great sized and offer lots of closet space! Outdoors you will find a pergola over the patio, a shop, two wells and a livestock barn. A remodel was started on this home but has not been completed and is being offered as is. Call today to schedule your private showing!

