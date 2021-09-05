CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fieldton, TX

House hunt Fieldton: See what’s on the market now

Posted by 
Fieldton Times
Fieldton Times
 4 days ago

(Fieldton, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fieldton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XtNFm_0bnMaTNm00

209 6Th St, Olton, 79064

3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in None

Come home to this 3 bed 1 bath home built in 2009. This home features an open floor plan on 4 lots with a storage building. Extra large fenced backyard is perfect for a pet. Enjoy the shade from all the mature trees near the front porch on those sunny, summer afternoons. Let me help you make this your home, or any others on the market.

For open house information, contact Sherry LaNell Whitaker, Street Real Estate at 806-293-9944

Copyright © 2021 Plainview Association Of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PVARTX-21-54)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VNriS_0bnMaTNm00

111 19Th Street, Littlefield, 79339

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in None

Priced to Sell!! 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large bedrooms and a great living area. Kitchen/dining combo, lots of storage a huge backyard and all in a great location just down from Crescent Park in Littlefield, TX! Great as is or as a fixer upper with lots of potential!!! Call today to schedule your private showing!

For open house information, contact Carrie Hanlin, United Country Real Estate - M. Edwards Realty and Land at 806-686-6371

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202108936)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bicuq_0bnMaTNm00

209 27Th Street, Littlefield, 79339

4 Beds 3 Baths | $215,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,789 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for a home offering lots of space in a great neighborhood? You will love this fantastic two-story, 4-bedroom 2.5 bath home in Littlefield, TX. This home has a large family room/den with high ceilings and a beautiful fireplace, a great sized kitchen and separate dining area. Also downstairs is the isolated master which has its own fireplace as well as separate vanities and walk in closets. Upstairs you will find 3 good sized bedrooms each with double closets and one full bathroom. The backyard is large and has a covered patio for nice evenings outdoors and the front offers great curb appeal and a circle drive! Don't miss your opportunity at this great home! Call today for your private showing.

For open house information, contact Carrie Hanlin, United Country Real Estate - M. Edwards Realty and Land at 806-686-6371

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202105764)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXIiO_0bnMaTNm00

1522 Farm Road 37, Amherst, 79312

4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,945 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for a large COUNTRY home w/acreage for show animals or horses? Look no more, this home has the perfect set up for you! Great 4 bedroom 3 bath home sitting on almost 9 acres off of FM 37 just East of Amherst. This home has an AMAZING living area with a beautiful stone fireplace and arched ceilings, great kitchen with a breakfast nook as well as a dining area and newer appliances. The bedrooms in this home are all great sized and offer lots of closet space! Outdoors you will find a pergola over the patio, a shop, two wells and a livestock barn. A remodel was started on this home but has not been completed and is being offered as is. Call today to schedule your private showing!

For open house information, contact Monty Edwards, United Country Real Estate - M. Edwards Realty and Land at 806-686-6371

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202107868)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Fieldton Times

Fieldton Times

Fieldton, TX
13
Followers
218
Post
237
Views
ABOUT

With Fieldton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fieldton, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Littlefield, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Horse#Nook#Animals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy