CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Timber, OR

Top homes for sale in Timber

Posted by 
Timber Today
Timber Today
 4 days ago

(Timber, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Timber will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2UAV_0bnMaRcK00

16578 Noakes Rd, Vernonia, 97064

4 Beds 3 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,000 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Spacious Country living with breathtaking views tucked away in the town of Vernonia. 4bd plus office and 3 baths, packed with amenities which include a dumb waiter for firewood, central Vac, Generator, tile roof, updated counters, newer deck and furnace. All of this on 4.5 acres with plenty of space for a shop and all of your toys! Could easily convert finished basement into possible separate living qtrs, perfect sanctuary to work from home.

For open house information, contact Robert Treacy, Keller Williams Premier Partners at 360-693-3336

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21470929)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19wluL_0bnMaRcK00

521 Rose Ave, Vernonia, 97064

1 Bed 1 Bath | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 680 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Cute little house located right downtown Vernonia. Enjoy easy access to the Vernonia Banks linear trail and all the great things that come with small town living.

For open house information, contact Ron Wright, RE/MAX River and Sea at 503-338-5200

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21094273)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWY1b_0bnMaRcK00

61421 Stoney Point Rd, Vernonia, 97064

3 Beds 1 Bath | $567,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,516 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Beautiful property with rolling pasture, tall trees, and room to roam! Fabulous potential as a horse property that borders Weyerhaeuser land. This quaint home has an open floor plan, built ins, stove hearth, and cedar accents. Bring your ideas to add even more charm! Huge 30x60 shop with concrete floor, detached oversized 2 car garage with loft and laundry room. Zoned RR5, this property could be divided. Buyer to do due diligence regarding dividing and possible building options.

For open house information, contact Shawn Gibson, MORE Realty at 503-353-6673

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21436621)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Timber Today

Timber Today

Timber, OR
11
Followers
222
Post
680
Views
ABOUT

With Timber Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
City
Vernonia, OR
Local
Oregon Business
City
Timber, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4bd Plus Office#Weyerhaeuser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy