Top homes for sale in Timber

(Timber, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Timber will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

16578 Noakes Rd, Vernonia, 97064 4 Beds 3 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,000 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Spacious Country living with breathtaking views tucked away in the town of Vernonia. 4bd plus office and 3 baths, packed with amenities which include a dumb waiter for firewood, central Vac, Generator, tile roof, updated counters, newer deck and furnace. All of this on 4.5 acres with plenty of space for a shop and all of your toys! Could easily convert finished basement into possible separate living qtrs, perfect sanctuary to work from home.

For open house information, contact Robert Treacy, Keller Williams Premier Partners at 360-693-3336

521 Rose Ave, Vernonia, 97064 1 Bed 1 Bath | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 680 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Cute little house located right downtown Vernonia. Enjoy easy access to the Vernonia Banks linear trail and all the great things that come with small town living.

For open house information, contact Ron Wright, RE/MAX River and Sea at 503-338-5200

61421 Stoney Point Rd, Vernonia, 97064 3 Beds 1 Bath | $567,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,516 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Beautiful property with rolling pasture, tall trees, and room to roam! Fabulous potential as a horse property that borders Weyerhaeuser land. This quaint home has an open floor plan, built ins, stove hearth, and cedar accents. Bring your ideas to add even more charm! Huge 30x60 shop with concrete floor, detached oversized 2 car garage with loft and laundry room. Zoned RR5, this property could be divided. Buyer to do due diligence regarding dividing and possible building options.

For open house information, contact Shawn Gibson, MORE Realty at 503-353-6673